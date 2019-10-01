News
Read the latest auto news from India including new model reveals, reviews, videos, business news, industry insights, auto show coverage, and more.
-
Ampere Electric Partners With eBikeGO
In yet another sequence of bagging orders for B2B last-mile mobility, Ampere Electric, the wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., has announced its new business partnership with eBikeGO, an electric vehicle subscription platform. Redefining the future of last-mile deliveries, there has been a considerable rise in demand for home deliveries, and according to […]
-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces Special Offer For Salaried Customers
After a lot of action throughout the year, the festive season has finally arrived. Customers are actively participating in the recovery of automotive sales. To give a boost to the demand, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced special offers for salaried customers, with benefits for employees of both government as well as private organizations. Toyota’s ‘Special […]
-
Hero Pleasure Plus Platinum Launched at INR 60,950
Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Pleasure+ Platinum. The festive season is just around the corner and it is that time of the year when we will witness many new product launches from manufacturers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum comes in quick succession after the recent launch of the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth. Thus, highlighting the Company’s […]
-
(Video) Land Rover Defender First Impressions: Big, Bad, Beastly!
Land Rover India today launched the Defender SUV in India. The Defender is an iconic SUV and has a rich legacy to bank on. The company itself claims that it is the toughest Land Rover ever made. That is a huge compliment for the vehicle because every car enthusiast knows that Land Rovers are built […]
-
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmets
STUDDS Accessories Ltd., the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, has launched its new and affordable series of Urban Super Helmets. The Urban Super is an open-face helmet, designed to provide safety and comfort while riding. The helmet comes with a higher impact outer shell and UV resistant paint aimed to increase its longevity by making […]
-
Hero Electric Launches ‘City Speed’ E Scooters
Hero Electric has announced the launch of an all-new segment called ‘City Speed’, that will be catering exclusively to the needs of all city commuters. City Speed E-Bikes offer higher cruising speed and gradeability to easily ride on the flyovers and slopes. As part of the ‘City Speed’ portfolio, Hero Electric will introduce three new […]
-
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red And White Special Edition Announced
It’s that time of the year when the festivities in India are about to begin and manufacturers go all out to cash in on the consumer’s buying sentiment. Joining many others, under ‘Volksfest 2020’, Volkswagen India has announced the introduction of the Red & White special edition on the Polo and Vento. To provide a […]
-
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Unveiled in Indonesia
The Toyota Innova Crysta facelift has now been officially unveiled for the Indonesian markets where it is sold by a different name. The Toyota Innova Crysta has been around for quite some time and hasn’t received any substantial updates, up until now. This is the first update for this iteration of the Innova Crysta. The […]
-
Royal Enfield ‘Make It Yours’ Motorcycle Personalisation Program Announced
Most Royal Enfield owners take the customisation route when they feel the need for a machine which stands out among the rest of the thumpers. Goes without saying, this need created the space for countless accessories and custom builders to enter the picture and satiate the requirements of many. Now, Royal Enfield has announced the […]
-
Hyundai Boosts Make In India Initiative By Exporting Over 2 Lakh Units Of The New Creta
Hyundai Motor India has successfully exported over 2 lakh units of its ‘Made-in-India’ Creta to global markets, bolstering the government’s drive for Make in India. The 2020 Hyundai Creta has been very popular and one of the best selling cars in India as well. Commenting on the achievement, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, […]
-
2020 Hyundai i20 Launch – Engines, Specs, Expected Price And All That We Know So Far
The 2020 Hyundai i20 launch is just around the corner and the all-new hatchback should be introduced in India by the end of this month or in early November. Just in time before Diwali. The new-generation hatchback will attempt to retain its numero uno position against rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Tata Altroz […]
-
Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched at INR 13.75 Lakh
Kia Motors India today launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. The limited-edition Kia Seltos will be available exclusively in the HTX trim starting at an exciting price of INR 13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India). The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the […]
-
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Launched In India At An Introductory Price
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India today. As the name suggests, this new 2 Series will be positioned below the current 3 Series. This makes the 2 Series, a new entry-level, and affordable sedan offering from BMW, in India. The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe made its global debut during November […]
-
Land Rover Defender Launched at INR 73.98 Lakh
The icon has officially landed in India! When we talk about premium SUVs with amazing off-road capabilities, the Land Rover Defender deserves all the accolades. It has a rich legacy to bank on and according to the company itself, “It is the toughest Land Rover ever made.” The prices of the Land Rover Defender start […]
-
Ducati Multistrada V4 is Now Granturismo V4!
The Ducati Multistrada V4 is on its way and the bikemaker recently confirmed that the Multistrada V4 has entered production. Ducati has been teasing the world by dropping in teasers (theorems in Ducati lingo) and the last of the four teasers indicate that Ducati might drop the name ‘Multistrada’ altogether and will christen the upcoming […]
-
Kawasaki Adds Another Variant To The 2021 Versys 1000
It is an established fact that India being a price-sensitive market, we often receive the base version of premium motorcycles. Same is the case with the Kawasaki Versys 1000, the Japanese bikemaker’s versatile sport-tourer. Kawasaki also sells a higher variant of the Versys known as Versys SE in other markets which has a lot more […]
-
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Is Best Retro Bike Of The Year 2020
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has been awarded the Best Retro Bike of the Year 2020 by MCN, UK. This is the top MCN honour for Royal Enfield for two years in a row, as the Interceptor 650 had won MCN’s Best Naked Motorcycle of the Year in 2019 as well. In addition, the Interceptor 650 […]
-
Honda Amaze Special Edition Launched at INR 7 Lakh
The festival season is embarking upon us and to cash on it, manufacturers are rolling out special edition models of their vehicles. The latest one to join the caravan is the Honda Amaze. Honda has launched a new special edition model of the Amaze which is based on the S grade in MT and CVT […]
-
Top Variants Of 2020 Mahindra Scorpio Get Android Auto And Apple CarPlay
While Mahindra continues to develop the new-gen Scorpio, the current version has been updated with a feature which is now a must-have for all the cars on sale in India. The homegrown carmaker has introduced Android Auto and Car Play in the top-end variants of its popular SUV Scorpio. The upgrade will be available on […]
-
KTM Adventure 250 Showcased For Dealerships; India Launch Soon
KTM is all set to celebrate the festive season with the new 250 Adventure. The bike maker has already showcased the motorcycle in an event held for a dealers. This makes us expect that the bike is going to be launched before this festive season. From the video, we can see that the motorcycle will […]
-
Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner And Toyota Hilux Score 5-Star In ASEAN NCAP Crash Tests
The upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and the Toyota Hilux have successfully managed to achieve a 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. As per ASEAN NCAP, both- Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Hilux have the same occupant protection level. As per their report, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has achieved 34.03 points out […]
-
Honda Two-Wheelers India Crosses 25 Lakh Customers Milestone In Kerala
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is one of the biggest two-wheeler brands in our country. The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that its cumulative sales have crossed the momentous 25 lakh units mark in Kerala. Interestingly, Kerala’s love for Honda Two-Wheelers India as the No. 1 two-wheeler brand has only grown stronger in […]
-
Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser Spied Again, Looks Production-ready!
It is no secret that Royal Enfield is developing a host of new motorcycles and will deliver an onslaught on its rivals in the coming few weeks. As RE is gearing up for an all-out attack, spy pictures are flowing in, revealing more and more information about the upcoming motorcycles. RE might have delayed the […]
-
BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max Regular and S-Cab Launched in India Along With D-Max Super Strong
Isuzu Motors India launched the much-awaited, BS-VI compliant D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab in India, today. Expanding the commercial vehicle range, the company has also added a new variant D-Max Super Strong with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range. With the addition of this new vehicle, Isuzu Motors India now […]
-
2021 Volkswagen Taos SUV Unveiled
Volkswagen Taos has been officially revealed in the US. The carmaker has positioned the Taos as the cheapest and the smallest SUV in the US markets. The carmaker is also expected to launch this SUV in global markets, including India as well. In India, the Taos is expected to be positioned below Volkswagen Tiguan. The […]
-
Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung as Chairman
Hyundai Motor Group has made an important announcement regarding its management team. As per the carmaker, Euisun Chung, who was the Executive Vice Chairman, has been promoted to the position of Chairman of the Group. Chairman Mong-Koo Chung was inaugurated to the position of Honorary Chairman. Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis […]
-
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) To The Health Authorities In Himachal Pradesh
As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp donated four specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients and the needy in rural and remote areas and […]
-
The Next Instalment of Mission Impossible Will Feature Tom Cruise Riding India-made BMW G310 GS!
Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible movie series is particularly renowned for its car/motorcycle action sequences and the lead protagonist too, doesn’t shy away from getting his part of the action. The iconic Hollywood star has ridden many astonishing motorcycles in the MI series but the reason why we are going gaga over MI and Tom Cruise […]
-
Kia Motors Will Celebrate Its First Anniversary With A Limited Edition Seltos
It has been a year since Kia Motors made its debut in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker ensured to be one of the early adopters, by launching its BS6 compliant SUV, Seltos. The Seltos was based on the 2020 Hyundai Creta, but the Seltos arrived in India by August 2019. This made the SUV […]
-
Ducati Unveils India Bound Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro
Ducati recently launched the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Sport Pro in India. While we still wait for the arrival of the BS6 compliant Scrambler 800 range, Ducati has added one more variant in the Scrambler 1100 range, christened as Dark Pro. The Dark Pro will sit under the 1100 Pro and will serve as the […]