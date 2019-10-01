Kia Motors Will Celebrate Its First Anniversary With A Limited Edition Seltos

It has been a year since Kia Motors made its debut in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker ensured to be one of the early adopters, by launching its BS6 compliant SUV, Seltos. The Seltos was based on the 2020 Hyundai Creta, but the Seltos arrived in India by August 2019. This made the SUV […]