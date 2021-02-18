Toyota Introduces T-Serv In Partnership With Multi-Brand Workshops

In line with the evolving Indian automobile market, which is witnessing some changes in customer ownership, choice of buying, quality of products and service behavioral patterns, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the introduction of a pilot project, T-Serv, in Bangalore in partnership with multi-brand service outlets.

The T-Serv brand established exclusively in India under Toyota’s philosophy of ‘Customer for Life’, is aimed at customers who have switched to multi-brand workshops. Toyota Kirloskar Motor has observed that the shift to multi-brand workshops results from extended car usage and subsequent ownership change. The T-Serv outlets will cater to Toyota customers who have migrated to multi-brand garages by providing transparent and quality car servicing.

At T-Serv outlets, customers can avail periodic maintenance and general repair jobs along with body and paint repairs. The service centres will gain from Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s experience in car servicing and supply of parts and Toyota certified technicians ensuring quality workmanship and convenience.

Further, TKM will supply genuine spare parts from Toyota besides supporting the franchisees in upgrading their staff’s technical skills through training and offer an exclusive T-Serv customer app for digital convenience. The app will enable a digital connection with the customers and make the overall car servicing experience hassle-free for them. It will also help the workshop owners to closely track their operations and enable them to stay in close touch with their customers. The exclusive customer app will be available to all customers currently servicing their cars at these service centers. Another offering for customers will be the exclusive Do-It-Yourself accessories line up and car care products.

Under the first phase, TKM today announced the introduction of the pilot project, T-Serv, in Bangalore at five workshops owned by independent entities. Talking about TKM in India, it owns 2 manufacturing plants in India. The 1st plant was established back in 1997 and is located in Bidadi and has an annual capacity of 1,00,000 units. The 2nd plant, also located in Bidadi was established in 2010 and boasts an annual capacity of 2,10,000 units. Furthermore, Toyota has recently unveiled the Fortuner facelift and a premium Legender variant following a minor facelift for the Innova Crysta, 2 of the most popular TKM products in India.