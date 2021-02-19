BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 Scrambler Launched At INR 4.59 Lakh

Benelli India has started spreading its wings after covering a limited area of the sky with the BS6 Imperiale 400. Sometime back, the Imperiale 400 was the only BS6 Benelli motorcycle which was on sale in India but we were pretty much certain that sooner or later, Benelli will expand its BS6 portfolio in India. That’s exactly what has been happening now. After launching the BS6 compliant TRK 502 in India, the Chinese manufacturer has now rolled out the BS6 iteration of the Leoncino 500.

The new BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 4.60 lakh. The new model is cheaper than the outgoing BS4 version by around a significant Rs 20,000.

The new BS6 model has been launched in two colour options. While the Steel Grey shade is priced at Rs 4,59,900, the Leoncino Red colour option is available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 4,69,900 (all prices, ex-showroom, India). Interested customers can book the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 for a token amount of Rs 10,000 through the company’s official website or their nearest Benelli India dealership. The new BS6 compliant Leoncino 500 comes with a 3-Year Unlimited Kilometer Warranty as standard.

The Leoncino was first unveiled at EICMA, one of the most coveted bikes shows all over the world. The name Leoncino stands for lion’s club, which can be seen standing in an aggressive position right above the front fender. This scrambler shares the same powerplant as the TRK 502. The 500 cc parallel-twin engine is capable of producing 47.6 hp of peak power and 47 Nm of maximum twist. Maximum power is obtained at 8,500 rpm while peak torque comes in early at 6,000 rpm. Power would be sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission.

The bike is made around a complex trellis frame structure. This provides improved rigidity and riding characteristics over a conventional frame design. This complex frame structure is supported by a rather bulky 50 mm upside-down fork in the front while a pre-load adjustable monoshock is offered on the rear. Anchorage duties are done two 320 mm discs in the front, with four-piston callipers and a 260 mm disc with a single-piston calliper is placed at the rear. Both the brakes are governed by a dual-channel ABS module. Being the road-biased, standard variant, the Leoncino 500 also comes with alloy wheels, measuring 17 inches at both ends.