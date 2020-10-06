Hyundai Creta Gets A New Petrol Base Variant And A Price Hike For Other Variants

The Hyundai Creta base E variant was earlier available only with a diesel engine. It is now also offered with a petrol engine and is priced at Rs 9.82 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The addition of this petrol engine reduces the base price for Hyundai Creta by Rs 17,000. The price of other petrol variants has increased from Rs 12,000 up to Rs 62,000. The price of diesel-powered variants has also increased by up to Rs 12,000. Here are the variant-wise previous and latest prices. This shows us the price for all petrol-powered options of Hyundai Creta. Hyundai Creta Petrol Variants Old Price New Price Difference 1.5 E N.A Rs 9.82 lakh N.A 1.5 EX Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh Rs 62,000 1.5 S Rs 11.72 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh Rs 12,000 1.5 SX Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 13.58 lakh Rs 12,000 1.5 SX CVT Rs 14.94 lakh Rs 15.06 lakh Rs 12,000 1.5 SX (O) CVT Rs 16.15 lakh Rs 16.27 lakh Rs 12,000 1.4 SX DCT Rs 16.16 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh Rs 12,000 1.4 SX (O) DCT Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.32lakh Rs 12,000

As mentioned earlier, a new base E petrol variant has replaced the EX variant as the most affordable option for Hyundai Creta. The E trim was earlier available for diesel only, the carmaker has now introduced a more affordable petrol option, which comes much below the sub-10 lakh mark. Being the base E variant of the Hyundai Creta, it gets some basic features along with standard features across the line-up. The E variant misses out on a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, music system and cruise control.

The price of all other variants has been hiked by Rs 12,000, except the Creta EX variant, which has been hiked by up to a huge amount of Rs 62,000. The earlier price of Rs.9.99 lakhs has been increased to Rs.10.60 lakhs. This new price structure places the Hyundai Creta in a price range of Rs.9.81 lakhs to Rs.17.31 lakhs. This new price hike will be effective from 3rd October 2020 and will help Hyundai Creta to rival with compact SUV’s and also its cousin Kia Seltos.

Here are variant-wise prices for all diesel-powered options of the Hyundai Creta: