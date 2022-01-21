Toyota Hilux Variants Explained

Toyota Hilux has become the second lifestyle vehicle offering in the Indian market. This icon has been in the global market since 1968 and its latest 2022 iteration has finally made it to India. The truck is big and it is bold and it gets some amazing features to keep it in power with the modern times. The Hilux is available in three variants; STD MT, High MT, and High AT. While all these trims offer a decent level of standard equipment there is still quite a difference between the three. Today, we are here to help you choose the variant best for you.

Standard and High: What’s the difference?

STD MT HIGH MT and High AT Halogen Lighting LED Lighting Machine Finish Alloy Wheels Super Chrome Alloy Wheels Matte Grille with Silver Surrounds Piano-Black Grille and Door Handles both get Chrome inserts Manual Air Conditioner Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control With 2Nr Row Vents Fabric Seats Leather Seats Centre Console Box with Lid Centre Console Box with Soft Armrest Manual Adjust Driver Seat Power Adjust Driver Seat

Standard equipment

All models carry the same engine under the hood, but there is a big difference in torque output between the manual and the automatic gearboxes. The truck is powered by a 2.8L 4-Cylinder Turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS of power and 420Nm of torque with a manual gearbox and 500Nm of torque with an automatic gearbox. All models are 4X4 and have the same dimensions as well. The truck has a payload capacity of 435Kg and a pulling power of 3.5 tons. Talking about gearboxes, the manual variants get 6-Speed iMT, while the automatic variant gets a 6-Speed Sequential Shift transmission with a Shift lock.

One more difference is that the STD MT variant comes with 17-inch tires, while the High MT and High AT variants come with 18-inch tires. Almost all safety equipment and interior features are the same in all models. All cars get Hill start-assist, Hill descent control, Auto limited-slip differential, Traction control, Rear parking camera, Cruise Control, and Electronic stability control. Features include; an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-Speaker sound system, and driving modes; Eco & PWR Mode.