Tata Safari Range Now Gets This Important Feature!

Today, it is not surprising to see features in mass-market cars which you get in cars that cost 2 or even 3 times more! One of such features is ventilated seats which are a boon for our country. Tata’s flagship SUV, the Safari, got 1st and 2nd ventilated seats in the Gold and Dark special editions. However, the standard range missed out on this feature. Now, Tata has introduced this feature to the top-end XZ+ and XZA+ 6 variants with no change in the price. However, this feature is only offered for the 6-seater variants.

Tata Safari: a quick recap

Tata had launched the new 2021 Safari in India at a starting price of INR 14.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Safari is available in six trims namely – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari has proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof, and the tailgate has been given some cool finishes. A strong stance, wheel arches, and some accenting of chrome give the new Safari a good look.

The interior of the Safari has an Oyster White interior theme, paired with an Ash Wood dashboard. The grille is similar to the Harrier but is all chrome on the Safari instead of the piano black finish on the Harrier. Available in 6/7 seat configurations, the Tata Safari fights for its place with the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus. Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cylinder Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque.

It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier. Tata also recently launched the Safari dark edition. The Safari Dark Edition will be clad in the signature Oberon Black exterior body color. The front grille, headlamp bezels, and roof rails are all covered in piano black. To elevate the profile of the car even further are the 18” Blackstone alloy wheels.

As part of the interiors, this Dark Edition offers a premium Blackstone Dark theme with exclusive touches to the key elements. Additions like the distinct dark finishes, special Blackstone Matrix dashboard & premium Dark upholstery covered in Nappa Granite Black with Blue Tri Arrow perforation, and Blue stitching complete the insides of the Safari Dark.