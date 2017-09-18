Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Spotted In India, Launch Imminent

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon, the upcoming Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo variant has been spotted at a dealer yard. According to a report, the Fortuner TRD Sportivo variant could be launched in India, with prices starting at INR 31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Changes to the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo visual updates such as blacked out panels that replace the chrome panels as seen on the standard Fortuner. Up-front, the Fortuner TRD Sportivo receives a blacked out grille with a red insert and a red coloured TRD logo, lacked out fog lamp housings and a refreshed bumper with an integrated scuff plate. The side profile of the model receives new alloy wheels and TRD Sportivo specific decals on the door sills. At the rear, it receives a similar dual tone bumper as seen at the front and the TRD Sportivo badging.

Also read: Toyota adds new features to the Innova Crysta and Fortuner

Inside, the global spec Fortuner TRD Sportivo variant receives all black upholstery and new floor mats although it is believed that there will be no changes to the interior and it will remain the same as the standard Fortuner variant. Since the model receives visual updates there will be no changes to the mechanicals of the SUV.

Reports suggest that the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo variant, which will be available only with a white paintjob, will be powered by the 2.8-litre four cylinder diesel engine that produces 177 PS of power and 420 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a six speed automatic transmission with no option for a 4×4 system. Stay tuned for the official prices that are likely to be announced soon.

Image courtesy: Cartoq