Mahindra Recalls 1,577 Units Of Thar

Mahindra Thar, in an expected manner, has been doing very good since it was introduced in its latest avatar back in 2020. The waiting period in some cities is higher than ten months, depending on the variant and colour! And now, Mahindra has announced a recall which is voluntary. According to the manufacturer, only 1,577 units of the Thar diesel built between September 7 to December 25, 2020 have been recalled.

More details

The company has recalled these vehicles proactively and will inspect and replace the camshaft on the affected vehicles. The company says that a machine setting error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the diesel Thar.

Specs and features

Available in two variants – AX and LX, both are available with petrol and diesel engines and 4WD as standard. The former is presented to the hardcore fan and offers 16″ steel wheels with a soft top and a six-seater configuration (sideways placed rear seats), manual AC and power steering and windows, while a hardtop and front-facing rear seats can be ticked through an option pack. On the other hand, the LX comes fitted with all the bells and whistles like LED DRLs and fog lamps, eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto AC, 7.0-inch touchscreen and 18″ alloy wheels.

The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor is also on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Colours on offer are – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Inside, things look contemporary and there’s a new steering wheel with buttons for cruise control and audio/telephone, while the central infotainment screen gets weather-proof controls and a dedicated screen to display off-road driving information, including wheel turn angle, tilt angle, engine temperature and lots more. The new Thar can wade through 650mm of water and offers an unladen ground clearance of 227mm and approach, ramp-over and departure angles of 42 degrees, 27 degrees and 37 degrees.