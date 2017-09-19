Toyota Etios Cross X Edition Launched In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer, has silently launched a new variant of the Etios Cross, known as the Toyota Etios Cross X Edition. The model has been introduced with a price tag of INR 6.79 lakh and INR 8.22 lakh for the petrol and diesel trims respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Kolkata).

Visual updates on the Etios Cross X Edition over the standard model include a black front grille with fog lamp bezels, body coloured side cladding and an X Edition badge on the C-Pillar. The model will be exclusively available with a new Quartz Brown paintjob.

Inside, the Toyota Etios Cross X Edition receives various features such as a carbon fibre finish for the instrument panel, new seat fabric, 6.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a reverse parking camera. A few safety features on the model include dual front airbags, front seat belt with pre-tensioner and force limiter and ABS with EBD.

The Toyota Etios Cross X Edition will be available on both, petrol and diesel guise. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is capable of producing 80 PS of power and 104 Nm of torque while the 1.4-litre diesel engine is tuned to produce 68 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque. These engines come paired to a five speed manual transmission.