Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition Launched at ₹48.5 Lakh – A Sporty Twist to a Luxury Icon

What’s New? Four Quick Highlights
- Dual-tone makeover with matte black roof, hood, alloys, and a new sport kit.
- Hybrid punch – 2.5L petrol + electric motor = 230 PS with 25.49 km/l efficiency.
- Safety tech upgrade – Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 with radar-based driver assists.
- Luxury redefined – ventilated seats, HUD, wireless charging, memory functions.
Introduction
The Toyota Camry has been a name synonymous with reliability, comfort, and hybrid innovation in India for over two decades. Since its arrival in 2002, the Camry has earned respect as a sedan that blends Japanese engineering with executive-class appeal.
Now, Toyota has added a fresh chapter to this story with the launch of the Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition. Priced at ₹48.5 lakh (ex-showroom, India), this special edition combines the proven hybrid DNA of the Camry with an extra dash of sportiness. From its bold dual-tone exterior to new-age hybrid efficiency and cutting-edge safety tech, the Sprint Edition is here to remind buyers that sedans can still turn heads in the SUV era.
Exterior – Bold, Dual-Tone, and Sporty
Step outside and the Sprint Edition makes its intentions clear. Unlike the standard Camry’s understated luxury, this one flaunts a dual-tone paint scheme with a matte black hood, roof, and trunk lid. Add to that matte black alloy wheels, and you get a car that looks sharper and more aggressive without losing its elegance.
Toyota has also introduced an exclusive Sports Kit, which brings in redesigned front and rear bumpers along with a neat rear spoiler. This isn’t just for show — it subtly improves aerodynamics while making the Camry look more athletic.
Customers get to choose from five dual-tone color combinations: Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl, Cement Grey, Precious Metal, and Dark Blue Metallic — each paired with matte black to amplify the sportier stance. It’s Toyota’s way of saying the Camry can be stylish without being flashy.
Under the Hood – Same Heart, Sharper Spirit
Performance-wise, Toyota hasn’t tampered with the formula, which is a good thing. The familiar 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with Toyota’s hybrid system produces a combined 230 PS. It’s mated to an e-CVT gearbox, which isn’t sporty in the traditional sense but feels buttery smooth in city driving.
What stands out is the efficiency. Toyota claims 25.49 km/l, which is remarkable for a sedan this size. Plus, you get three driving modes — Eco, Normal, and Sport — so you can pick between calm efficiency and a little more punch when the road opens up.
Step Inside – Comfort Meets Tech
Step inside, and the Sprint Edition ensures the sporty energy continues with premium refinement. Toyota has packed it with luxury touches and driver-focused convenience:
- 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support and memory function.
- Ventilated front seats for comfort in Indian weather.
- Wireless charger and paddle shifters for added ease and control.
- Heads-Up Display (HUD) for safer, distraction-free driving.
- Memory settings for ORVMs and tilt-telescopic steering column.
- Ambient lighting and door warning lamps add to the sense of sophistication.
It’s clear Toyota has combined sporty design with luxury practicality, making this sedan appealing to both enthusiasts and comfort-seekers.
Safety – Toyota Turns It Up
This is where Toyota flexes its muscles. The Sprint Edition gets the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite. That means:
- Pre-Collision System to help avoid frontal crashes.
- Adaptive Cruise Control that works even in stop-go traffic.
- Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, so long highway runs feel effortless.
- Automatic High Beams, because Toyota loves making life easier.
Add to that 9 airbags, 360° camera, TPMS, hill assist, traction control, stability control, and you can see why Toyota positions the Camry as one of the safest sedans in its class.
Warranty and Peace of Mind
Toyota is backing its hybrid technology with strong support:
- 8 years or 160,000 km warranty (whichever comes earlier) on the hybrid battery.
- Nationwide service network and authorized dealers for accessories installation.
This long-term commitment builds trust and ensures peace of mind for buyers making the move to hybrid technology.
Booking and Availability
The Camry Sprint Edition is priced at ₹48.5 lakh (ex-showroom), and the price remains uniform across the country. Customers can book online at Toyota Bharat’s official website or visit their nearest Toyota dealership.
Deliveries are expected to begin soon, making this the perfect upgrade for those who want hybrid efficiency without compromising on sporty appeal.
Final Thoughts
So, what is the Sprint Edition really about? It’s Toyota reminding the market that sedans aren’t dead. SUVs may dominate, but the Camry still has presence, charm, and technology that makes sense in 2025.
At ₹48.5 lakh, it’s not cheap, but it isn’t trying to be. It’s for those who want something different from the herd of premium SUVs — a sedan that’s sporty enough for weekends, efficient enough for daily runs, and luxurious enough for business meetings.
And with this Sprint Edition, the Camry finally looks as confident as it has always driven.