This One-Off Jaguar F-Type Loves Getting Dirty

The Jaguar F-Type‘s timeless design and character have won many hearts all over the world. Inspired by the E-Type, it is no wonder that this car has been and will continue to move heads when it goes down the road. To top that, the folks at Jaguar have done amazing things to this sporty coupé, providing as many as 3 choices of engines and two body styles. Moreover, the company has also made some special cars like Project 7, based on this feline. Jaguar has now made a rally car, based on the 300 PS, 2-litre convertible F-Type which pays homage to the legendary Jaguar XK 120.

The rally-spec example is inspired by the Chequered Flag Limited Edition model and is made to FIA standards. The car gets a protective roll cage, race-seats with a six-point harness, bonnet-mounted light pod and a fire extinguisher. The rally spec car not only looks the part but also get loads of additional equipment, to make it run better on rally stages. The discs get a grooved pattern and four-piston callipers all around. The dampers also have been changed and get a three-step adjustment to suit the needs of the driver. The limited slip-differential distributes power intelligently during low grip situations, making the off-road spec tyres claw ahead with confidence. A hydraulic hand brake helps the driver to position the car perfectly or execute a hairpin in style.

Finished in a classic white paint job, Jaguar posted some images of this car sliding in the mud on their Instagram account. The images capture the spirit of this build and just like the caption says, these are the best conditions for the car.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover India Beats Adverse Market Conditions To Register 16% Growth

Powered by a 2-litre petrol motor, the F-type P300 is propelled by 296 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Available as a coupe and convertible, prices of the regular F-type with the 2-litre petrol engine start at INR 90.93 Lakh in the Indian market. Do watch our video review of this lovely sports coupé linked below.