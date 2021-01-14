Tata Commences Production of the New Safari; Production Version Revealed

Tata Motors today officially unveiled the new avatar of the iconic Tata Safari. In a flag-off ceremony held today, the first Safari rolled out of the line from the plant in Pune. While the Safari makes its way to the showrooms, Tata Motors has also launched the Tata Safari Imaginator suite, with some interactive features using Augmented Reality (AR), for customers to explore the Safari virtually at their preferred location including their living room!

More details

The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari is proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof and the tailgate have been given some cool finishes.

With a strong stance, wheel arches and accenting of chrome gives the new Safari a good look. The interior of the Safari has Oyster White interior theme, paired with Ash Wood dashboard.

Unveiling the first official look of the new Tata Safari, Mr Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy. The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of Power, Performance, Presence and Prestige to ‘Reclaim Your Life’. We look forward to making the Safari rule the Indian roads once again.”

Mechanically, the Safari will be powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cyl Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier but will be 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier to accommodate an extra row.

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Safari on the auspicious 26th of January, 2021. To keep the anticipation high, Tata Motors is regularly rolling out teasers.