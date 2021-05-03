Anand Mahindra Deploys Bolero To Supply Oxygen In Maharashtra

Things are bad there and it is safe to conclude that the second wave of the pandemic is a lot more nefarious than the first. Just like last year, Indian automotive industry is stepping forward to further rage the battle against the pandemic. Maruti Suzuki has already announced that it has shut down its manufacturing units to assist in oxygen production and now, Mahindra and Mahindra has become the latest Indian car manufacturer which has come forward to help people.

More details

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has announced that the company has lined up around 70 Bolero pickup trucks to deliver oxygen cylinders.

“Today, Oxygen is the key to reducing mortality. The problem is not of oxygen production but its transportation from producing plants to hospitals and homes. We’re attempting to bridge this gap with “Oxygen on Wheels” a project implemented via Mahindra Logistics,” tweeted Anand Mahindra. He said that the “Oxygen on Wheels” uses trucks in local shuttle routes to connect oxygen producers with hospitals and homes. “I made a commitment to CMO Maharashtra on Tuesday and in just 48 hours the Mahindra Logistics team launched the program in Pune and Chakan with 20 Boleros,” he added.

Anand Mahindra also confirmed that 61 jumbo cylinders have already been delivered to 13 hospitals which were in urgent need. Elaborating on the plan he said, “The rollout plan includes Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur going live with another 50-75 Bolero pickups on the road in the next 48 hours.” Mahindra has started with Maharashtra and will expand the project across the country using its dealership network.

Actor R Madhavan gave a thumbs up to the idea, and termed it ‘awesome’. He also asked if there was any way if he could help. The actor tweeted, “Awesome . God bless tou sir .. pls let’s know how we may assist.”