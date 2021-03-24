This Electric Triumph Is Airdropped Straight From The Future

Triumph has just dropped a bomb. It has revealed the official design sketches of its all-electric superbike which is known as of now as the Project TE-1. And what’s crazier? Triumph maybe just watched the Avengers Endgame, got a bit too inspired by Cap’s iconic Avengers, assemble dialogue and turned it into a reality as this electric superbike is a collaborative effort of Triumph Motorcycles, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd. and WMG (Warwick Manufacturing Group) from the University of Warwick and the project is almost nearing the end of phase 2 of the total 4 phases on which the entire project is spread across.

More details –

The styling on the TE-1 is similar to the Street Triple series and this electric superbike will feature Brembo brakes both at the front and rear in addition to a fully adjustable Ohlins suspension. Just FYI, Project TE-1 was initiated in 2019.

Williams Advanced Engineering ( WAE ), a name that would ring a bell amongst F1 fans has developed a revolutionary battery pack for the TE-1. WAE says it has integrated a new vehicle control into the battery pack along with a new battery management software. It claims that the performance from this pack “exceeds anything else on the market in terms of power and energy density.” It also, according to the company helps reduce weight and volume significantly. The official numbers aren’t revealed yet but trust WAE to bring out a rocket ship, metaphorically.

Integral Powertrain’s e-division is developing the motors and inverter unit for the TE-1. The company has said that they are set to integrate the usually separate motors and inverter unit into a single unit and thereby do away with excess packing, mountings, voltage connections and stuff. They have also incorporated advanced silicon carbide switch technology which reduces losses and increases overall efficiency.

WMG, at the University of Warwick, is in charge of providing electrification expertise for the project. To offer a better understanding of the feasibility aspect, WMG is also providing guidance on R&D and the commercial impact of the bike with modelling and simulation based on market trends to offer profound insights.

Overall, the TE-1’s motor weighs just 10 kilos and produces as much as 180 HP of peak power which is on par with the Street Triple 1200RS. Triumph has also designed a brand new chassis which will further evolve in Phase 3. By the end of Phase 4, planned by the end of 2021, the 1st prototype of the TE-1 will be showcased before the world and if all goes as planned, the production version can make a debut by 2022. We are excited, are you?

Official statements –

Paul McNamara, Technical Director at Williams Advanced Engineering, said: “WAE has a long history in powering a number of world-renowned electric vehicles, both on track and on the road. Alongside our partners, we are delighted to be playing a key role in this innovative project, setting new standards in electric performance on two wheels.”

Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO, said: “The completion of Phase 2, and the promising results achieved to date, provide an exciting glimpse of the potential electric future and showcase the talent and innovation of this unique British collaboration. This important project will provide one of the foundations for our future electric motorcycle strategy, which is ultimately focused on delivering what riders want from their Triumph; the perfect balance of performance, handling and real-world usability, with genuine Triumph character.”

Dyrr Ardash, Senior Commercial Manager at Williams Advanced Engineering, said: “Through this innovative project, we are delivering next-generation battery technology. The energy density of this new battery will be a significant step forward giving the rider more power, for longer. And whereas existing technology limits performance at low levels of charge, our lightweight, compact solution gives the rider all of the performance all of the time – regardless of battery charge. It also delivers a class-leading range.