This 3D Rendered Kia Seltos Is Ready To Hit The Track!

The Kia Seltos is easily one of the most popular mid-size SUVs in India. The Seltos also recently crossed the 1 lakh sales mark which shows how popular it is. What worked for the Seltos is how it has something for everyone. From the entry-level petrol variants for city dwellers to the 1.4 turbo petrol engine for enthusiasts. However, if the enthusiast in you wants more, Zephyr designs has made a 3D render that would definitely appeal to you! Let’s take a look at it:

What’s new?

The 3D render is based on the North American spec Seltos which comes with an option of AWD powertrain. The front features a blacked-out grille and a much more aggressive bumper. Move to the side and you’ll notice 20-inch Rotiform rims wrapped in Pirelli rubber. The brakes are drilled discs wrapped in Brembo brake callipers. The rear features quad exhaust tips indicating that it packs a serious punch. It also seems to be lowered for better handling on corners.

Kia Seltos: a quick recap

The Kia Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 114 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine which churns out 138 bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque and lastly a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual as standard along with options of a 6-speed torque converter, 6-speed iMT, CVT, or 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox, depending on the variant.

The Seltos has many features such as remote start/stop from keyfob, heads up display, UV cut glass, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera and blind view monitor. It also gets features like ventilated seats, electric driver seat adjustment, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen and 7 inch MID. It offers safety equipment like TPMS, 6 airbags, TCS, HLA, ESC etc. The Seltos also saw the launch of a new variant recently called the X-Line.

The Kia Seltos X-Line gets a whole host of cosmetic updates over the top-end GTX+ variant. It gets a Matte graphite paint, matte graphite grille with piano black outline, black front skid plate with sun orange accents, fog lamps with piano black accent, 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels, piano black ORVMS, and orange accent on the side door garnish. The rear gets piano black tailgate garnish, an X-Line emblem, piano black muffler design, piano black rear skid plate with orange accent, and a piano black shark fin antenna

 

