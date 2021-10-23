Tata Punch: Which Variant Should You Buy?

The Tata Punch has finally set the foot in the market and it has created quite the ruckus with its 5-star Global Ncap rating. The micro-SUV goes up against the likes of Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. On top of the four variants on offer, the Punch also has a bunch of customization packs to choose from. Let’s take a look at the most value-for-money variant of the Punch:

Adventure

The adventure variant sits above the base Pure variant. It is priced at ₹6.39 lakh and ₹6.99 lakh respectively for the manual and AMT variants. The Adventure variant gets features such as dual airbags, ABS, EBD, CSC, RPAS, Brake sway control, ISOFIX provision, auto start/stop, front power windows, tilt steering, LED turn indicators, humanity chrome line, black outside door handles, body-colored bumpers, door, wheel arch and sill cladding, a floating 4-inch screen infotainment system with 4 speakers and steering mounted audio controls, USB charging port, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear power windows, follow-me-home headlamps, manual-dimming IRVM, central remote locking with flip key, full wheel covers and body-coloured ORVM and door handles.

You can also add the Rhythm pack which adds a 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system with 2 tweeters, android auto and apple car play and a reverse camera. Prices for the Adventure variant with the rhythm pack are ₹6.74 lakh and ₹7.34 lakh for the manual and AMT variant respectively. The Adventure pack is value-for-money since it has all the basic features one would need in a safe package. The higher variants of the Punch could look pricey due to its rivals.

Tata Punch: a quick recap

The Tata Punch is loaded with features such as auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, cooled glove box, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, a reverse parking camera, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, selectable drive modes, cruise control, puddle lamps, and traction pro mode. The Tata Punch is powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.