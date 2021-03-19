Thinking Of Buying A Tata Car This Month? Here Are Some Amazing Offers!

Tata Motors had a great start this year. The homegrown carmaker started the year with the launch of the Altroz iTurbo and followed it up with the revival of the iconic moniker ‘Safari’. If you are looking for a new car in the month of March and are inclined towards getting yourself a Tata car, you are in luck. Tata Motors has rolled out discounts and other offers on the Harrier, Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago. However, the Nexon EV, Safari, and Altroz have been spared the goodies.

Model wise break-down of the discounts:

Tata Harrier

Before the arrival of the Safari, the Harrier used to be the flagship SUV from Tata. Now that we have the 7-seater Safari here, Tata Motors is trying to make the Harrier even more desirable by offering a maximum discount of up to Rs 65,000. The cash discount worth Rs 25,000 doesn’t apply to the Camo and Dark editions. So, you can avail a maximum of up to Rs 40,000 on these two. The Harrier retails from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is one of the most popular offerings from Tata and churns out good sales number for the carmaker. Tata Nexon gets the least benefits of up to Rs 15,000. There is no cash discount on the Nexon this month.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago presents itself as a highly competitive product in its price range and is one of the most popular hatchbacks available in the country today. In March 2021, you can save up to Rs 25,000 on the Tata Tiago. Tata is offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus. The Tiago retails from Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh.

Tata Tigor

The Tigor shares its underpinnings with the Tiago and now you can save a maximum of Rs 30,000. There’s a cash discount and exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 each. The Tigor is priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 7.63 lakh.

Please note that the aforementioned offers may vary based on variant, city, and availability of stock. For more details, we recommend you get in touch with a Tata dealership near you.