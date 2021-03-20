Formula 1’s Newest Circuit In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Revealed

When Formula 1 released the final calendar for its 2021 season, it turned out to be a great one indeed. A few iconic tracks like Imola and Portimao staying on the calendar, a few new tracks like the newly constructed Zandvoort and a street circuit in Jeddah that will make their debut this year, it all seemed to glow up the already bright shining sport. And now, Formula 1 has revealed its fastest street circuit ever in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which is scheduled to host a Formula 1 grand prix on the 5th of December, 2021.

More details –

The Jeddah street circuit runs 6.175 km and 27 corners making it the second-longest on the calendar behind the historic Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium that runs a shade over 7 kilometres. Additionally, of all the street circuits in Formula 1 – Albert Park, Baku, Monaco, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Marina Bay and Jeddah, Jeddah is touted to be the fastest of them all and one of the fastest on the overall calendar as well with an average predicted speed of over 250 km/hr in the sim.

Overall, there will be as many as 23 races this season, the most in any season to date. The season kicks off on 28th March at the Sakhir Int’l Circuit, Bahrain, which interestingly also hosted 3 days of pre-season testing. Although the testing times don’t give you an exact insight into the final pecking order, this particular pre-season testing was unusual and interesting. Mercedes didn’t look like the best and was pegged by reliability and handling issues and Red Bull looked the quickest in one-lap pace and had their best pre-season testing in the turbo-hybrid era. So, it’s quite difficult to gauge the pecking order just yet but one thing is for sure, some teams have quite a bit of work cut out before lights out in Bahrain in a week’s time.

Jeddah street circuit layout

Official statement –

“It’s always very exciting to release the details of a new circuit and the Jeddah Street Circuit is no exception,” said Ross Brawn, Formula 1 Managing Director, Motorsport.“We have worked closely with the team at Tilke and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel to wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers. The design brings out the best of a modern street circuit but also has fast-paced free-flowing areas that will create fast speeds and overtaking opportunities. The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can’t wait to see the cars on track in December.”

Jeddah street circuit simulation

Courtesy – Formula 1.