Is Yamaha Working On A Faired Version Of The MT-07 Dubbed As R7?

The slow demise of the supersport segment is a sad thing for us motorcyclists. We are still recovering from the discontinuation of the Triumph Daytona 675 and recently, Yamaha announced that it is going to discontinue the legendary R6 and the 600cc screamer isn’t going to get updated for 2021. This is certainly sad news because when we think about it, the Yamaha R6 is one of the most iconic machines to ever grace our planet. The middleweight sportsbike segment might see another player from the house of Yamaha though.

More details

Yamaha may be re-launching the iconic YZF-R7 model name in 2022, as documents filed with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) reveal.

The legendary R7

For instance, the Yamaha R7 of the years gone by used to be a legendary motorcycle. It utilized a 750 cc four-cylinder engine configuration and was a thoroughbred racebike, just like the R6. It was the same motorcycle which Yamaha used in Superbike World Championships and Suzuka 8 Hours endurance races. That R7 boasted of top-spec Ohlins suspension and running gear, as well as titanium valves, titanium conrods and a Deltabox II frame. Before you get your hopes up, we should make it very clear that the new R7 isn’t going to be as manic as its previous iteration.

Expected Specs

The new YZF-R7 is likely to be based on MT-07 platform. So it might get the similar frame and same 689cc parallel-twin motor. The bodywork is bound to be different, but we can expect other cycle parts like suspension, brakes and wheels to be borrowed from MT-07. This upcoming YZF-R7 is likely to make around 72.4bhp at 8750rpm and peak torque of 67Nm at 6500rpm. The bike could tip the scale at 184kgs.

Not as hardcore as the R6?

We are assuming that it won’t be as aggressive in its approach either, like the R6 was. To give you an idea, the R6 was powered by a compact and lightweight 599cc DOHC liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine which produces 117bhp at 14,500rpm.

The upcoming R7 will make less power and will be placed as a sport-tourer. It can also be expected that the new R7 will cost a lot less than the R6, once it gets out on the streets. Just like the R6 and other Yamaha motorcycles, we don’t think that it will make its here.