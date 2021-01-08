Is Tata Hexa Making a Comeback?

Tata Motors had showcased their Hexa Safari edition at the Auto expo earlier last year, in February. And shortly after that, as the BS6 emission norms kicked in, Tata Motors discontinued the Hexa from its portfolio and the Harrier then sat atop as its flagship model, which will soon be replaced by the Tata Safari ( Gravitas ). Now, it seems that Tata Motors might bring back the Hexa Safari Edition later this year.

More details

It all started a week ago when the photos of the Hexa Safari Edition in its BS6 guise surfaced on the internet and soon, went viral. It was spotted somewhere near Pune, Maharashtra alongside the upcoming, another hotly anticipated product from Tata, the HBX production version.

All hell broke loose on the 6th of January 2021 when a user on Twitter, by the name Chethan Deekshith wrote “What about the Hexa Safari edition?” to which Tata Motors replied, “Hi Chethan, thank you for connecting to us. The Hexa Safari Edition is a concept mode presented at the Auto Expo’20, to give a preview to the shape Hexa would take in the future when launched in BS6 later this year. Since it is a concept version and will not be available.”

The tweet was swiftly deleted, but it was enough to create a buzz. Speaking about the photos that surfaced online, the Hexa appears without any camouflage whatsoever in those photos. The exterior seems to have undergone no changes there albeit one. It glides on the 17 inchers that were seen on the Safari Edition and not the standard one, indicating this might indeed be the Safari edition.

Tata Motors had some time ago released a video about reminiscing Safari and following that the Gravitas will be launched as Safari. The Hexa Safari edition which is seen in the photos might also boast of a 4×4 drivetrain. The launch details are unavailable, but it could be launched later this year.

Mechanically, in its BS4 guise, the Hexa was powered by a 2.2L, 4 cyl, Turbo diesel Varicor 400 engine which belted out 155BHP of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque output. It was mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter unit. The powertrain should remain the same or Tata might just tweak the power a bit. If it is a Safari Edition, it should carry a 4×4 variant.

A long time ago in an interview, a chief employee from Tata was asked about Tata cars he would like to bring back and his answer was the Safari, Sumo and the Sierra. Safari is making a comeback, could this Hexa Safari Edition be called the Sumo?