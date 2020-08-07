The Upcoming Honda CBR600RR Will Mark the End of An Era

Motorcycles in the 600cc space might be loved and adored by motorcyclists all around the world but it isn’t hidden from anyone that the middleweight sportsbike segment has been suffering from low sales number for a very long time. It is becoming harder for manufacturers to update their 600cc motorcycles to meet the more stringent emission norms. The top-dogs in this segment include the Yamaha YZF-R6, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and the Honda CBR600RR. All the motorcycles are iconic in their own might and have a rich history.

More details

For quite some time now, rumours have been floating around that Honda is planning to launch the updated CBR600RR. Honda has now officially confirmed that they are indeed going to launch the updated CBR600RR on 21st August. The latest iteration is being tagged as the ‘final edition’ of the motorcycle and it will mark the retirement of one of the most iconic supersports machine to ever grace our planet.

What can we expect?

Rather than worrying about the retirement of this iconic motorcycle, let us ponder over what we can expect from its final tribute. The CBR600RR is not going to remain in the production line for years to come, the reason why we can’t expect Honda to update the motorcycle thoroughly. The powertrain, frame and some other cycle parts are expected to get retained from the outgoing model. The outgoing 2020MY CBR600RR comes with a 599cc inline-four unit (with DFSI or Dual Stage Fuel Induction) and churns out around 118bhp @ 13,500rpm and 66Nm @ 11,250rpm.

Visually speaking, the updated CBR600RR looks more aerodynamic than before and that will certainly help in making it more efficient on the track. The headlight looks slimmer than before and the fairing sports a new design as well. The bike seen in the teaser video is clad in Honda Racing Corporation’s (HRC) livery. We also get a peek behind the windscreen where we see what looks like a new, full TFT instrument display that replaces the analogue tach. One of the most distinctive features about the CBR600RR has always been its under-seat exhaust and it would have been a sin if Honda missed out on this in the updated motorcycle so they have decided to carry it forward, along with the wheels.

It is also expected that the new model will also be updated with a host of rider aids. A new electronics package will be borrowed from the litre-class ‘Fireblade’. Expect all-modern bits such as six-axis IMU with lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, anti-wheelie, among others to bless the bike. Along with the new electronic wizardry, it will also benefit from the usual features such as ride-by-wire, power modes, a quickshifter and autoblipper.

Also read: Updated Honda CBR250RR Launched In Home Market, Now Makes 41 PS

It doesn’t matter how much we pay our blessings to the God of Wheels, it is highly unlikely that we will get this iconic supersports machine in India. But we will be surely getting the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Fireblade SP soon. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. recently announced that they are accepting bookings for their flagship offerings. At the heart of the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade is a 1000cc in-line four-cylinder engine, generating peak power of 160Kw @ 14,500rpm, with peak torque of 113Nm @ 12,500rpm. It uses an all-new Bore and Stroke (81mm x 48.5mm), same as the MotoGP’s RC213V motorcycle.