The Ultimate Pulsar 200 NS To Kawasaki Z1000 Transformation

Almost every other day new modifications or makeovers surface, what makes these stand out is the amount of effort, dedication and craftsmanship that drivers the project one step closer to perfection. Take a look at this Z1000 for instance, it began its life as a Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and has received quite the makeover, the images seen here were shared by MotoSaigon.

What we love is the fact that the changes aren’t merely cosmetic but also a lot of work has been put into mechanical modifications. Apparently, this NS200 has received a bump is displacement where instead of a 200cc motor its powered by a 350cc engine. Aesthetically speaking, upfront the headlamp has been replaced with a twin LED unit that mimics the one seen on the Kawasaki Z1000. The Z1000NS also gets a flyscreen visor for better wind protection, right behind that sits a full digital display taken from a Honda MSX125 unlike the digital analogue console provided by Bajaj.

The Z1000NS features a lot of carbon fibre textured elements that make their way to parts like the flat, single-piece handlebar and grips itself to give this a more unique and purposeful looking cockpit. The fuel tank has extensions to match the girth and muscle seen on that of the Z1000 tank, the underbelly cowl too has been redesigned along with a set of new radiator shrouds. The rear too has been reworked to deliver a sleeker tail along with a triangular shaped LED tail light unit that makes it quite close to the real deal.

Other upgrades include a Z1000 inspired front brake fluid reservoir, an adjustable set of CRG clutch and brake levers and a supposed genuine Austin Racing GP1R exhaust. The rear tire size has been increased from 130mm to 180mm for additional grip and the obvious aesthetics. The 200cc motor available on the Pulsar NS200 has been re-bored to increase the displacement to 350cc, unfortunately, we don’t have performance figures available for the newly tuned motor. The 200cc Bajaj motor in stock condition made 23 bhp of power and 18 Nm of torque, it is a liquid cooled-SOHC 4-value motor that’s famously known for its triple spark technology.

Image Courtesy – MOTO Saigon