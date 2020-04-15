KTM 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R Recalled

KTM has issued a recall for their ADV tourer 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R is the USA. 3,164 units are affected which were manufactured between February 14, 2019 and December 2, 2019. The recall is issued due to the faulty rear brake and KTM has issued a notice for the respective owners to contact the dealers and get their parts replaced. In a scrutiny which was done by KTM, they figured that the the rear brake system may fail due to the excessive heating of the rear brake hose.

It is a very grave issues as it might lead to a crash or an injury, the reason why they have decided to sort out this issue by ordering a recall. The statement emphasised on the intensity of the issue and has deemed critical to replace the brake line which stretches between the rear brake calipers and the ABS modulator. To counter the issue which has cropped up, KTM has developed a new rear brake line which comprises a longer metal fitting and is claimed to have improved heat transfer. This is not the only change which will happen during the recall as KTM also added that it is important to change the round head Torx screw over the the rear brake lever. The owners of the affected units are ordered to carry a letter of the recall to their dealers for the replacement of the affected parts.

The 790 Adventure and the 790 Adventure R use the same engine as the 790 Duke. The 799 cc LC8c parallel-twin engine produces nearly 103 PS in the 790 Duke. Though when it comes to the Adventure twins, the engine is tweaked to deliver more low end grunt and has been detuned to deliver 95 PS in the ADV. Both the adventure twins are loaded to the brim with a comprehensive electronics package which includes riding modes such as Street, Offroad, Rain and Rally. The package also includes Traction Control which can be adjusted up to 9 levels.