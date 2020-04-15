Hyundai Elantra Now Available With A Diesel Engine

Hyundai launched the facelifted version of Elantra in late 2019 but at that time, they were offering this premium sedan with just a petrol engine. At that time, it wasn’t quite clear if Hyundai will introduce a new diesel engine with the Elantra. The carmaker has now begun offering Elantra with the same 1.5 litre oil burner unit which does the job in Kia Seltos and recently launched Hyundai Creta.

Also read: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Launched In South Korea

The 1.5 litre diesel engine which works under the hood is good enough for 115bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. Like the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, it will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox in Elantra as well. This diesel unit makes considerably less power than what we have seen in the BS4 Elantra. Earlier, the Elantra came with a 1.6-litre diesel engine which produced 128 BHP and 260 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5 litre diesel engine will also be used in the new Verna.

Apart from introducing the diesel engine with the new Elantra, Hyundai also announced that they will be offering Elantra diesel with just two variants: SX and SX (O) which translates to the fact that they have indeed discontinued the base S trim. Both the trims that are being offered with the new Elantra diesel match the trims on the petrol when it comes to features.

The SX trim which is the base variant now comes with features like six airbags, rear-view camera, auto headlamps, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Blue Link connected car tech, cruise control and more. If you pay some premium and get yourself the top spec SX (O) variant of the diesel Elantra, it will get you additional features such as powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, LED headlamps, wireless phone charger, leatherette upholstery and front parking sensors.

Hyundai will officially launch the diesel Elantra once the lockdown ends and the price is expected to hover between 16-21 Lakh. It will face direct competition from the Honda Civic.