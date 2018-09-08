The New Mahindra Treo Range Is Here to Redefine Last Mile Mobility

Mahindra and Mahindra has been known as a pioneer of electric mobility in India. Their Reva electric car made electric mobility much more accessible to the masses. They also have a Formula E racing team which currently stands on fourth place world wide. This proves Mahindra’s potential and prowess to create electric vehicles of great quality. In an attempt to change our local transport methods, Mahindra showcased the Treo and Treo Yaari range of three wheelers at the MOVE 2018, the Global Mobility Summit organised by NITI Aayog.

The Treo and Treo Yaari will be made available in the market as D+3 and D+4 variants of the electric three – wheelers respectively. The electric vehicles would not only help protecting the environment but also could help owners increse their profit margins by as much as 25 percent. Design highlights of the Treo family include:

‘Zero Pollution’ Lithium ion Battery Technology – lower maintenance, longer life

In-built strong crash guard, dent and rust-free body

Comfortable noiseless and vibration free drive

Ergonomically designed, spacious interiors

Modern and stylish exterior design

Digital instrument cluster

Remote monitoring of mileage, location, and battery status through NEMO tech

With the future moving towards electric cars, its a great initiative by Mahindra to make electric car more and more accessible. While we all would love a Tesla, they simply are not affordable at this point. Mahesh Bapu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, commented, “The Treo which aspires to be the next generation of mobility, brings the advantages of electric vehicles and connectivity features to the masses. With the longest range in their respective segments, Treo and Treo Yaari are going to be a great fit for urban India’s last mile mobility needs. The three-wheeler segment, with its sheer size, has the potential to make a significant contribution to India’s all-electric mobility vision.”