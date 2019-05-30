The New Generation BMW 1-Series Takes The Front Wheel Drive Route

The BMW 1-Series has been the go-to car for those who wanted a fun to drive, rear wheel propelled hatchback. However, in order to accommodate the complex hardware of a rear wheel drive setup, the earlier generations of this BMW hatchback did compromise on interior space. Perhaps that is why, this little Beemer did not manage to achieve as many sales as its competition, the Mercedes Benz A-Class. However, with the new generation model, the German brand has brought a new front wheel drive set-up which has enhanced the space on the inside, without the need of increasing the exterior dimensions. With the old model discontinued in the Indian market back in 2017 due to low sales, will this entry-level hatchback make its way back to India? Time shall tell.

Despite retaining a similar silhouette, the new generation model can be easily distinguished from the old one. Up front is a larger kidney grille, which has become a norm of all new BMW cars these days. Flanking this new grille are a set of headlights, holding the trademark BMW DRLs. Two sharp lines have been carved in the side profile of the car, in the lower half which adds an element of sportiness. In international markets, the car will come with multiple wheel designs ranging from 16-inches, all the way to 19-inches. The rear of the car is as aggressive as the front and comes with LED tail lights and for the first time an electric tailgate to access the boot, which has 20 more litres of storage space.

Moving to the inside, the car comes with a familiar dashboard design. The 8.8-inch touch and gesture-controlled screen is slightly angled towards the driver and will offer Apple CarPlay connectivity. For those who prefer conventional operation of the screen, the 1-Series also comes with an iDrive controller. The instrument console too is all digital.

Coming to the power plants on offer, this new BMW will come with a variety of engine and transmission options in international markets. The range-topping option is the m135i engine, which uses a 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 301 horses and 450 Nm of torque. Transmission options on offer include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual clutch automatic and an 8-speed ZF sourced automatic gearbox. If it makes way to India, expect BMW to include a diesel engine in the mix as well.