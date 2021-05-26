The Most Well-Rounded Sub-4 Meter Compact-SUV: Here’s Our Pick
A compact SUV fuses rugged looks with great utility for a wide majority of mainstream Indian car consumers, which is why most people want to see one in their garage. The sales of compact SUVs in India have witnessed tremendous growth over the last couple of years. So much so, that manufacturers are leaving no stones unturned to have an offering in this segment. However, the rising prices of automobiles and fuel in India make it imperative that the car one chooses, absolutely makes sense in terms of practicality and delivers the best value for every rupee you spend on it.
The Maruti Vitara Brezza sure leads the sales charts, but, is it the most sensible compact SUV to buy? Or is there another car that deserves this title? Let’s find out.
When we speak about a sensible, no-nonsense car, several things come into mind– the price, the features, the brand, the after-sales support, etc. Manufacturers pack their products with all sorts of bells and whistles. However, it is more likely for you to not have any use for them. For example – the sunroof, which is one of the most sought features these days. Honestly, how many times would you really have the sunroof open considering the weather and pollution conditions in India? It is a good feature to have, but not a necessary one. Our point being, you should not buy a car just because it has a sunroof. Similarly, you should not choose a car just because it claims to have some features which might not be useful for you in the long run.
Luckily, we have some products that not only have these bells and whistles but also provide great value for every penny spent on them.
One such car is the Hyundai Venue. Why is it the most sensible choice? Here’s why,
Great brand value
Hyundai has a history of making good quality products that are built to last. The Venue carries the same pedigree. Hyundai is one of the best manufacturers when it comes to after-sales support and the availability of dealerships and service stations across the country. Also, you’re sure to get great resale value if you decide to sell your car after a few years.
Maintenance
Hyundai’s cost of ownership is on the lower side as almost all parts are manufactured and sourced locally. One does not need to burn a hole in the pocket to get them replaced. Also, the service cost is approximately ₹ 3-4k for petrol and approximately ₹ 5k for a diesel car. The oil filter, air filter, etc. that need regular replacement are not very expensive either. Moreover, mechanics on the highways or in your nearby locality can easily get the car fixed for you.
Engine & Performance
The Venue is offered in a host of engine and transmission options. In fact, it is one of the two cars to offer the iMT (intelligent manual transmission) gearbox. The other car is its own Korean cousin, the Kia Sonet. Manufacturers are moving away from offering diesel cars. Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers that still offer diesel cars and the Venue is one of them. Below are the engine and transmission options offered.
|Transmission
|Manual
|iMT
|7-DCT
|1.2L NA Petrol
|Y
|N
|N
|1.0L Turbo Petrol
|N
|Y
|Y
|1.5L Diesel
|Y
|N
|N
While the NA (naturally aspirated) petrol is a relaxed engine, the 1.0L turbo offers a power-packed performance. The 1.5L diesel packs a lot of punch too. All these engines are fuel-efficient and will keep your running costs low.
Space and Practicality
The Venue is big on space and practicality. Though it does not have the biggest cabin, it can seat 3 medium-sized adults in the second row. Two adults and a child will be most comfortable at the back. The front seats are nice too with ample bolstering on the sides. The leatherette upholstery on the higher versions is really premium. The car also gets a 350L boot which can be increased with the help of the 60:40 rear split seat.
Design
The Venue is based on the concept – Carlino and is quite the looker. With a massive front grille, faux skid plates, body cladding, roof rails, it gets a complete SUV look. The rear looks smart too. The colour options are also plenty with a few dual-tone options too.
Safety
The Venue has scored 4-stars in the global NCAP tests and offers a host of safety equipment like ABS with Brake Assist, 6 Airbags (min 2 in lower variants), EBD, ESP, Hill Assist, and Traction control.
Features
Being a Hyundai, the Venue comes loaded with a wide array of features. Below are few of the highlights:
- Projector headlamps and fog lamps
- LED DRLs
- Cornering lights
- Cruise Control
- Electronic Sunroof
- Bluelink connected car
- Steering mounted controls
- Auto climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Cooled glove box
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Rear parking camera and sensors
Though the Venue is a great package, it does have a few chinks in its armour. They’re not in any way a deal-breaker but it’s important that we highlight them for you to make an informed decision.
- Artificial feeling light steering wheel
- Not an enthusiast’s car
- Soft suspension
- No automatic option for diesel
- More of a Unisex design, not too brawny or butch
Even with the above shortfalls, the Hyundai Venue makes a great value for money package and will give you peace of mind after you buy one.