The Most Well-Rounded Sub-4 Meter Compact-SUV: Here’s Our Pick

A compact SUV fuses rugged looks with great utility for a wide majority of mainstream Indian car consumers, which is why most people want to see one in their garage. The sales of compact SUVs in India have witnessed tremendous growth over the last couple of years. So much so, that manufacturers are leaving no stones unturned to have an offering in this segment. However, the rising prices of automobiles and fuel in India make it imperative that the car one chooses, absolutely makes sense in terms of practicality and delivers the best value for every rupee you spend on it.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza sure leads the sales charts, but, is it the most sensible compact SUV to buy? Or is there another car that deserves this title? Let’s find out.

When we speak about a sensible, no-nonsense car, several things come into mind– the price, the features, the brand, the after-sales support, etc. Manufacturers pack their products with all sorts of bells and whistles. However, it is more likely for you to not have any use for them. For example – the sunroof, which is one of the most sought features these days. Honestly, how many times would you really have the sunroof open considering the weather and pollution conditions in India? It is a good feature to have, but not a necessary one. Our point being, you should not buy a car just because it has a sunroof. Similarly, you should not choose a car just because it claims to have some features which might not be useful for you in the long run.

Luckily, we have some products that not only have these bells and whistles but also provide great value for every penny spent on them.

One such car is the Hyundai Venue. Why is it the most sensible choice? Here’s why,

Great brand value

Hyundai has a history of making good quality products that are built to last. The Venue carries the same pedigree. Hyundai is one of the best manufacturers when it comes to after-sales support and the availability of dealerships and service stations across the country. Also, you’re sure to get great resale value if you decide to sell your car after a few years.

Maintenance

Hyundai’s cost of ownership is on the lower side as almost all parts are manufactured and sourced locally. One does not need to burn a hole in the pocket to get them replaced. Also, the service cost is approximately ₹ 3-4k for petrol and approximately ₹ 5k for a diesel car. The oil filter, air filter, etc. that need regular replacement are not very expensive either. Moreover, mechanics on the highways or in your nearby locality can easily get the car fixed for you.

Engine & Performance

The Venue is offered in a host of engine and transmission options. In fact, it is one of the two cars to offer the iMT (intelligent manual transmission) gearbox. The other car is its own Korean cousin, the Kia Sonet. Manufacturers are moving away from offering diesel cars. Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers that still offer diesel cars and the Venue is one of them. Below are the engine and transmission options offered.