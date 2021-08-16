The Most Powerful Series Production Land Rover Defender Has Landed In India

Earlier this year, Land Rover swapped a fire-breathing V8 in the Defender. We have seen many examples of a modified Defender with a V8 under the hood but the production-spec version of the Defender V8 is no less than an animal! Strengthening its portfolio in India, Jaguar Land Rover has launched the Defender V8 in India at a starting price of INR 1.90 Crore while the Carpathian edition will set you back by INR 1.98 Crore.

The numbersss!

According to the company, it is the most powerful Defender ever to hit series production! This new engine is a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 motor, which pumps out 525 PS and 625 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. There’s only one transmission on offer, a 5-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels.

The same engine is also found in the performance-focused models including the Range Rover Sport and Jaguar F-Type and is now produced in-house by JLR. As far as performance goes, the V8 Defender will hit 100kph from rest in just 5.2sec and top out at 240kph in short-wheelbase, three-door 90 guise.

A Defender to take on the canyons?

The changes aren’t just limited to the powertrain as the Defender V8 also gets chassis tweaks with the aim of delivering “unrivalled agility and driver appeal”, alongside the improved straight-line pace. In addition to the off-road driving modes offered by the standard Defender’s Terrain Response system, the V8 version gains a new Dynamic setting, which sharpens throttle response and firms up the continuously variable dampers for a more “playful” dynamic character, both on and off the road.

Land Rover has also tuned the suspension system and added larger anti-roll bars, to reduce body roll. Electronic Active Rear Differential is now a standard fitment and sports a new Yaw controller for improved cornering stability.

Exterior and interior tweaks

To let the crowd know that it is no regular Defender, it also gets a few cosmetic tweaks here and there. Other features exclusive to the V8-powered Defender are quad exhausts, massive 22-inch alloy wheels with Satin Grey finish, brake callipers with Xenon Blue finish, and a few ‘V8’ badges on the body.

There are only three exterior colour options available here – Carpathian Grey, Yulong White, and Santorini Black. The interior of the Defender V8 gets Ebony Windsor leather upholstery, along with Miko Suedecloth and Robustec accents.

