The Most Powerful Ducati Multistrada Ever Has Landed On Our Shores

Ducati India has brought in the most powerful Multistrada to our shores! The Multistrada V4 is priced at INR 18.99 Lakh while the V4 S will set you back by INR 23.10 Lakh. The Multistrada V4 marks the end of the road for the Multistrada 1260 and according to the bikemaker itself, is more ‘Multistrada’ than ever. Both the variants are built around an aluminium monocoque frame sitting atop that new V4 engine, with a trellis-style subframe at the back.

Trim levels explained

The trim levels might differ in overall equipment on offer but share quite a few things as well. The bike uses a 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel fitted with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II rubber, 120/70-19 at the front and 170/60-17 at the back. The suspension offers long travel – 170mm at the front and 180mm at the rear – while the compact engine allows the ground clearance to rise to 220mm, 46mm higher than the Multistrada 1260. More Multistrada than ever, remember? Talking about its seat height, it is adjustable between 840mm and 860mm, with options for a lower 810mm or taller 875mm seat also available.

Being the base variant, you would expect the Multistrada V4 to carry basic equipment but even for a base variant, the Multistrada V4 is nicely kitted up. The base Multistrada V4 comes with Marzocchi suspension front and rear, with 50mm forks, along with Brembo M4.32 radial callipers. There’s also a 5-inch colour TFT screen, with Ducati’s multimedia system.

Shelling some extra bucks will get you the higher-spec Multistrada V4 S. In the Multistrada V4 S, the suspension setup is updated to an electronic semi-active ‘Skyhook’ system, also by Marzocchi, and there’s the option to switch the alloy wheels for a wire-spoked design. Brakes are upgraded to Brembo Stylema callipers, and cornering lamps are added to the normal LED setup. It doesn’t end here as the S also gets hands-free ignition and a larger, 6.5in TFT dashboard that enables smartphone-based navigation via the Ducati Connect app. To toggle through the comprehensive TFT screen, there’s a new backlit, bar-mounted joystick control system. Other features of the S includes an up-and-down quickshifter, along with cruise control and hill hold control.

Electronics

Electronics is where Ducatis shine and the Multistrada V4 is no different. All the trims get an IMU-assisted cornering ABS system, wheelie control and cornering traction control, along with the usual array of rider-adaptable settings. Then there’s also a smartphone storage compartment in the top of the tank with a built-in USB charger. Dig into the options list and you can add even more kit, including tyre pressure monitors and the new radar-assisted adaptive cruise control system.

The radar positioned in the front of the vehicle controls the operation of the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), which by means of controlled braking and acceleration automatically adjusts the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles when riding at a speed between 30 and 160 km/h.

The rear radar, on the other hand, is able to detect and report vehicles positioned in the so-called blind spot, i.e. the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rear-view mirror. The BSD (Blind Spot Detection) system also signals the approaching from behind of vehicles at high speed. Ducati is offering several accessory packs as well, which differ according to the variant you choose to opt for.

Powertrain

Talking about the new Granturismo V4 engine, it might be developed with the same layout as the Desmosedici Stradale unit that currently powers the other models in the brand’s line-up but its internal components have been changed and can now handle more heat and stress. It boasts of a service interval of 15,000km or two years which is berserk for such a performance-driven motor.

In fact, one can go for 60,000km without needing a valve clearance check. And that is because Ducati has ditched another typical trait of Ducati motorcycles: no more Desmo valves because the valvetrain uses traditional springs. Ducati has added that the engine has been tuned to improve the riding experience at lower revs. The company claims that its Euro 5 (BS6) compliant engine makes 170 hp at 10,500rpm and maximum torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm.

For reference, the older 1,262cc, V-twin was capable of making 158hp at 9,500rpm and 128Nm at 7,500rpm. At 66.7kg, the V4 Granturismo engine is 1.2kg lighter than the Testastretta twin-cylinder used on the previous Multistrada 1260.