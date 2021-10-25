The Iconic London Taxi Will Soon Be Seen ‘Silently’ Strolling On Our Streets

The journey towards grasping new technology has always been exciting. Even more exciting is the fact that more often than not, we are presented with automobiles we never even dreamt of! Because here we are today, taking a brief look at the iconic London Taxi that could soon make its way here and that too, in an electrified form! LEVC (London EV Company Limited) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese automaker Geely, has announced that it is set to launch its India operations with the introduction of the new electric model TX. The automaker is also preparing to launch a new dealership in New Delhi.

The Old Model

Now, who has not seen this car in action? The London Taxi Company’s TX4 was a purpose-built taxi which started production from as early as 2007 and goes on till date. In the UK, it came with a 2.5L diesel engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox to deliver 101BHP and 240Nm of torque. It was a big car offering relatively better driving dynamics around town.

The New Model

With not just a new design but a new soul; enters the London Electric Vehicle Company’s TX Electric. The design is inspired by the TX4 but now gets 2021 upgrades with LED DRLs and projector headlights. The car gets new chrome accents all around. Like its predecessor, the TX electric is a very practical car with space for 6 passengers and loads of room inside the cabin. It offers completely modern interiors with fabric seats having headrests, grip handlebars, and a transparent screen separating the driver cabin from the passengers. It also offers aid to the driver. It comes equipped with a 9-inch touch screen.

The car comes with a full electric hybrid powertrain. It has a 148BHP electric motor with a range of 101 Km, which is extendible up to 510 km courtesy to the onboard generator which is a 1.5L petrol engine, making this car into a pure EV. In addition to all of this, the smaller turning radius of this car makes it perfect for city commuting.