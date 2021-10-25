Maruti Ertiga Based Toyota Rumion To Launch Soon?

We recently got to take a look at the newest offering from the Maruti Suzuki and Toyota merger: The Toyota Rumion. The Toyota Rumion was launched in the South African market which will be followed by the Toyota Belta which is essentially a rebadged Maruti-Suzuki Ciaz. Now, there are reports of the Rumion name being trademarked by Toyota India. This indicates that we could see the launch of the Maruti-Suzuki Ertiga based MPV soon. Let’s take a look at it:

Toyota Rumion: What is it?

Since the Rumion is essentially is an Ertiga underneath, it is based on the same Heartect platform which underpins other Maruti models. Even the dimensions are the same at 4,395 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, and 1,690 mm in height. The wheelbase is rated at 2,740 mm. The boot space is rated at 209 liters. Powering the Rumion is the same 1.5-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The engine is tuned to generate 105 hp of peak power and 138 Nm of maximum twist. This power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox that comes as standard and you also get the option of a four-speed automatic as an option. The engine also comes with Maruti Suzuki’s SHVS technology, a mild hybrid system.

The interior gets a beige theme, with faux wooden inserts. The second-row seat can be split in a 60:40 ratio and gets a one-touch recline and tumble to access the third row. The third-row seats can be reclined. All rows get at least 2 cupholders, with an air cooler in the front row. The driver gets a coloured MID in the instrument console providing a plethora of information. The centre console of the car gets a touchscreen infotainment system which is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compliant and ventilated cup holders.

Moreover, the car comes with safety equipment like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seats and high-speed alert chime are offered as standard across the model range. We’re not sure whether Toyota will launch the Rumion or the Ciaz-based Belta first. It is safe to assume that the Rumion could launch by early next year.