BS6 Volkswagen Polo And Vento Launched With 1.0-Litre TSI Engine

In the BS6 era, the Volkswagen Polo and Vento won’t be available with diesel-powered engines. Also, the 1.2-litre TSI engine which used to power the cars until now will be replaced by the new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI motor which cranks out 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque. The new engine will either be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic with as many ratios. According to VW, compared to the 1.2-litre TSI motor, the 1.0-litre TSI engine is not only lighter in weight but is also more powerful and efficient in nature.

Where the Vento will only be available with the TSI engine, the Polo will also be offered with the 1.0-litre MPI engine. VW hasn’t shared power output figures for the BS6 version of this motor, but for reference, its BS4 version cranked out 76 PS at 6,200 rpm and 95 Nm between 3000-4300rpm. Both these engines belong to VW’s EA 211 engine range. Where the 1.2-litre TSI engine was available with the DQ200, dual-clutch transmission, the automatic gearbox which is offered with the 1.0-litre TSI engine is a torque converter. Volkswagen’s globally-awarded TSI technology is a key component for the brands’ powertrain and fuel strategy. Its many advantages include the engine’s compact design which enables high power drivability, more performance and less fuel consumption.

Prices for the BS6 Volkswagen Polo powered by the 1.0-litre MPI engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox begin at INR 5.82, going up to INR 7.80 Lakh. With this motor, the Polo is available in Trendline, Comfortline and Highline trim levels. With the 1.0-litre TSI engine, the Polo will be available in Highline+ and GT trim levels, either with a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the Vento will be available in Trendline, Comfortline, Highline and Highline+ trim levels, powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, priced between INR 8.86 – 11.99 Lakh. With the same engine and a 6-speed automatic, it will be available in Highline and Highline+ trims, priced between INR 12.09 – 13.29 Lakh (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom). There are no changes in terms of visual appearance or equipment and the new Polo and Vento continue to be available with heat-insulating glass.