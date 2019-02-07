The Amaze, Jazz and WR-V from the Honda Stable Get a New Exclusive Edition

Offering customers who are buying the top end variants of the Amaze, Jazz and WR-V cars from the Honda stable a bit more, the company has announced new ‘Exclusive’ versions of the same. Carrying some unique touches, different in every model, these cars will add a bit of freshness to the model line up of Honda cars in India. These models will also come with 2 new colour options – Radiant Red Metallic and Orchid White Pearl along with some utility features on the inside.

Speaking about the introduction of these editions, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the Exclusive Editions of Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz offering a unique sense of freshness to the models. We are confident that these special editions will be appreciated by our customers for the differentiated value they offer.” Listed below are the new features offered with these models, along with their prices.

Honda Amaze

This lovely sub-4-metre sedan has been the best selling model in the Honda cars line-up. The top end diesel of the Amaze costs INR 8,96,900 whereas the top end manual petrol is worth INR 7,86,900, the exclusive package would set customers back by INR 12,000 which has to be paid over these prices mentioned. In the Exclusive edition package, this car gets

Sporty Alloy Wheel with Dual Tone Black Stickers

Sporty and Premium Black PU Seat covers

Front armrest with slide functionality and Console box

Step Illumination Garnish

Exclusive Edition

Honda Jazz

A premium little hatchback offered by Honda, the Jazz only gets the Exclusive trim line with the top end CVT model, which costs INR 9,22,900. By paying an extra INR 19,000 over this, customers will get:

All-new black painted tailgate spoiler with LED

Sporty Black Painted Alloy Wheels

Special Body graphics

Sporty and Premium Black PU Seat covers

Step illumination Garnish

Exclusive Edition emblem

Honda WR-V

The brawny crossover from Honda is offered with both petrol and diesel engines. Priced at INR 9,34,900 for the top end petrol and INR 10,47,900 for the top end diesel, the Exclusive badge on this car will set you back by INR 18,000. Here is what the Exclusive badge on this crossover: