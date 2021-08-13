The 2022 Scrappage Policy: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vehicle scrappage policy stating that it is a significant journey in India’s development journey. He urged youth and startups to join the program. This comes as a welcome move considering the amount of old and unfit cars on our roads. This will also help in keeping the pollution levels in check since older cars tend to pollute a lot more than modern cars.

PM Modi statement

“The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India’s development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth & start-ups to join this program,” tweeted PM Modi. He also spoke about how it would help in achieving long term goals of the economy. “Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit & polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy & bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible,” he added. The vehicle scrappage policy is aimed at creating an ecosystem for phasing out the unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping facilities across the country.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari mentioned that around 1 crore vehicles are there without any valid fitness. The policy is based on the fitness of vehicles rather than their age. The Prime Minister stated that the scrappage policy will help modernize the vehicle fleet and will ensure the scientific disposal of old polluting vehicles. PM Modi also stated that “ the policy will give a new identity to India in the mobility and auto sector. It will play a major role in removing unfit vehicles from our roads in a scientific manner. It will modernize the vehicular population on our city roads.” The vehicle scrappage policy will help in generating wealth from waste. The Prime Minister also said that the center is promoting a circular economy with an aim to develop a sustainable and environment-friendly front. For those who don’t know, a circular economy is one where the products are designed for durability, reuse and recyclability.