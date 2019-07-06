The 16th Edition Of The Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey flagged-off

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey, which celebrates its 16th edition this year has been flagged off from the city of Chandigarh. 60 riders have started their journey which will go on for the next 15 days, spanning over 2,000 km. The riders will enjoy travelling across the picturesque regions of the Himalayas in Ladakh. With a view to reducing the impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas, this edition of the Himalayan Odyssey will begin a new journey of sustainability. Royal Enfield has worked on installing community water purifiers in order to avoid the use of single-use plastic water bottles.

To cut down the use of single-use plastic bottles, Royal Enfield will set up community water purifiers along this route. Six purifiers will be installed across strategic locations which see maximum motorcyclists ride through, and therefore have a high consumption of bottled water apart from 3 dispensers that will be used by the participants on the Himalayan Odyssey. This season, these purifiers will be installed at Keylong Service Centre, Sarchu Camps, Leh Service Centre, Nubra swiss Camps, Pangong Camps and Swiss camps in Debring, while three additional water purifiers will be used throughout the journey for Himalayan Odyssey participants. Pure and filtered water will be available to riders traversing this route, thereby negating the need to purchase single-use plastic water bottles.

Addressing the riders at the flag-off ceremony and speaking about Royal Enfield’s sustainability initiative, Mr. Shubhranshu Singh, Global Head – Marketing, Royal Enfield said, “The Himalayas have been Royal Enfield’s spiritual home for decades, and the Himalayan Odyssey is a testimony of our commitment to encourage riders to do more with their motorcycles. This year we have begun a new journey to do more with this epic ride itself, as we take a small step towards preserving and sustaining the delicate environment of the Himalayas. We hope that our sustainable drinking water project for all riders on this group, will encourage all motorcyclists riding to the Himalayas to do their bit for the environment. This is the beginning of our effort to make a difference and to nurture an environmentally aware and conscientious community of riders. We hope these 60 riders become an inspiration of responsible and sustainable motorcycle journeys, for other riders to emulate”