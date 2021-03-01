Thanks To Magnite; Nissan Clocks 4244 Units In Sales In February 2021

2021 is looking optimistic for the Indian automotive industry as it is currently riding on new launches and unveils. Of all the manufacturers trying to recover from the slump caused by the lockdown, it is Nissan that has impressed the most. The Japanese company hit a ruckus when it comes to its India operations but it is safe to assume that the company has bounced back. Needless to say, Nissan’s prime weapon of choice has been the Magnite.

February sales

On the strength of the newly launched all-new Nissan Magnite and its existing product offerings in India, Nissan India has had an all-model wholesale of a total of 4244 vehicles in February 2021.

Official statement

“Nissan Magnite, on the strength of its Big, Bold, Beautiful revolutionary value proposition, has had an overwhelming customer response with 6582 deliveries to the customers in its first two full months of launch, the in-flow of bookings is continuous of the discerning customers seeking a game changer product in the highly competitive SUV segment. The plant is operating at full capacity with three shifts with the support of supply chain partners to shorten the waiting period of the all-new Nissan Magnite.” said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan Magnite: More details

Two major things that have helped the Magnite massively to gain bookings are the host of features it packs in along with its safety rating and the introductory price at which it was launched. Currently, Nissan has its production facility in Chennai which manufactures both Nissan and Datsun products, which has an output of 5000 units a month. Nissan has to ramp its production to meet the demands otherwise the waiting period is going to further skyrocket. Upon launch, the Magnite’s range started from a very impressive INR 4.99 lakhs which is a proper hatch and C-Sedan range. Hence, a CSUV at such a price point was going to create a ruckus.

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit which is good for 100PS and 160Nm of peak outputs, mated to a 5-speed Manual or a CVT unit.