Volkswagen India Now Available On Whatsapp For Business

Volkswagen India has announced the launch of its WhatsApp for Business service. Enabling easy and on-the-go access of information, customers can now connect via WhatsApp to receive updates on the brands current and upcoming product portfolio, book a test drive or service appointment, inquire on the after-sales service available, find the nearest dealership or service workshop, reach out to RSA and customer care at the press of few buttons.

More details

In order to utilize these services, customers can connect with the Brand directly, however, if initiated from the brand side they will have an option to opt-in, allowing the Brand to connect via WhatsApp for business services. Customers can reach out to Volkswagen India on the verified WhatsApp contact number +91 84339 50909.

The Volkswagen Whatsapp chatbot is equipped with NLP (Natural Language Processing), an AI based tool, where users can type in their queries and the bot will answer them.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Accessibility is the core theme for Volkswagen India across its brand and product initiatives. Through WhatsApp for business service, we intend to provide our customers with convenience and seamless access to our products & services. At the press of a button, our customers can avail a host of facilities that offer them real-time, transparent & thorough communication from the Brand Volkswagen.”

The WhatsApp for Business service is being introduced under Volkswagen India’s Sarvottam 2.0 initiative, which focuses on being accessible across brand, product, network, people, information & services. The customer experience program imbibes the brand’s philosophy of being ‘Accessible, Young and Aspirational’.

For the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, Brand has created an exclusive Taigun Squad and prospective and current customers can join the same through WhatsApp for business, in order, to receive first and latest updates on the carline before the rest of the world.