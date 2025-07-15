Tesla Model Y Launches in India at ₹59.89 Lakh — The EV We’ve All Been Waiting For Has Finally Arrived

Top Highlights at a Glance
- Tesla Model Y finally debuts in India with two rear-wheel-drive variants
- Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh, offering up to 622 km WLTP-certified range
- First official Tesla showroom opens at Mumbai BKC; bookings open now
- Premium interiors, optional Auto Pilot, and global trust—ready to take on Kia EV6 and Volvo C40
India, It’s Finally Happening — Tesla Has Landed
It’s the moment Indian EV lovers have dreamt of for over a decade. Whispers, rumors, and delayed timelines — all led to this one announcement: Tesla is here. And it’s real.
With the launch of the Model Y, Tesla has officially marked its entry into the Indian automotive market. This isn’t just the arrival of another electric SUV. It’s the arrival of a global icon. A car that symbolizes clean energy, bleeding-edge tech, and a bold new driving experience.
Starting at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the Model Y represents something bigger than a spec sheet — it’s a signal that India is finally ready to play in the global EV league.
Variant Breakdown: Two Versions, One Mission
Tesla brings two variants to India — both rear-wheel drive but built for different kinds of journeys:
|Variant
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|WLTP Range
|0–100 km/h
|Standard RWD
|₹59.89 lakh
|Up to 500 km
|5.9 seconds
|Long Range RWD
|₹67.89 lakh
|Up to 622 km
|5.6 seconds
Whether you’re a city commuter or a long-distance highway explorer, Tesla has an option for you. And with blistering acceleration and a top speed of 201 km/h, the Model Y isn’t just green—it’s fast.
Inside the Cabin: Where Minimalism Meets Magic
If you’ve ever wondered what the future of car interiors looks like, step inside a Model Y. The layout is clean, distraction-free, and intuitively smart. Everything runs through the 15.3-inch central touchscreen, which controls music, maps, AC, and even your car settings.
Other wow-worthy features include:
- Heated & ventilated seats
- 8-inch rear screen for passengers
- 9-speaker premium audio system
- Panoramic all-glass roof
- Ambient lighting throughout
- Advanced rear seat recline and powered folding
- Front and rear AC vents with digital control
Oh, and did we mention Tesla’s Auto Pilot is available as a ₹6 lakh optional add-on? A glimpse into semi-autonomous driving is now just a tick box away.
Warranty That Inspires Confidence
Tesla understands that making the switch to electric is a leap of faith for many. That’s why the Model Y comes with solid, no-nonsense warranties:
|What’s Covered
|Duration / Distance
|Complete Vehicle
|4 years or 80,000 km
|Battery & Drive Unit
|8 years or 1,92,000 km
It’s a global benchmark that reassures Indian customers: you’re not just buying an EV — you’re buying into world-class dependability.
When Can You Get One?
Tesla is wasting no time. Deliveries for the Standard variant start later this quarter, while the Long Range will be shipped from October 2025 onwards.
And yes, Tesla’s first Indian showroom is now open at Mumbai’s iconic Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). This is only the beginning — more showrooms and service centers are expected in Bengaluru and Delhi very soon.
The EV Battlefield: Tesla vs the Rest
Let’s be honest—Tesla’s not entering an empty room. The Model Y is diving straight into the thick of it, rubbing shoulders with some seriously polished players like the Kia EV6 and the Volvo C40 Recharge. These cars aren’t just good—they’re confident, tech-savvy, and already earning street cred in India’s fast-growing EV circle.
But the Model Y? It walks in with quiet swagger. It’s not just the numbers—although, yes, it outpaces them on range. It’s the brand, the story, the legacy. Tesla doesn’t need to shout. That little ‘T’ on the nose already says enough. It’s the kind of car that turns heads not just because of what it is, but because of what it stands for.
In a sea of impressive electric cars, the Model Y doesn’t just join the race—it changes the energy.
Tech That Listens, Learns, and Leads
Tesla’s Model Y isn’t just about driving—it’s about living smarter. With over-the-air software updates, the car evolves with time. You don’t need to visit a service center for upgrades. Tesla pushes them out just like your smartphone.
With 8 cameras, sensors, and radar, it’s also one of the safest and smartest EVs on the road.
Conclusion: India’s EV Scene Will Never Be the Same
Tesla didn’t just bring a car to India—it brought a movement. The Model Y may be the first, but it’s a loud, bold, unmistakable declaration: Tesla is here, and it’s here to lead.
From next-gen design to real-world range, from tech wizardry to Elon-level aspiration, the Model Y delivers where it counts — and then some.
If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a Tesla, your time is now.