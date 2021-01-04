Tesla Model X’s India Launch Will Make Perfect Sense After the Model 3 Arrives

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Tesla Inc. is coming to India, come June 2021. It was recently confirmed by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari. Tesla will debut in India with its most affordable offering, the Tesla Model 3, a stylish sedan. Now, here’s an analysis on why we think it’s in everybody’s best interest that Tesla follows up Model 3’s launch by their Model X, a proper SUV.

Why Model X?

Over the years, the demand and love for SUVs and pseudo SUVs or car-like SUVs in India is, if anything, rising upwards. SUVs are no longer bought only by VIPs and politicians or rich blokes, they are also becoming absolute favourites of the common junta as well, owing to their practicality.

SUVs in India have taken over a significant amount of share from Sedans and Hatches. All the top carmakers in India have a variety of offerings across their portfolio like sedans, hatches and SUVs like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata. For Tesla, an SUV alongside a Sedan makes perfect sense for our market.

SUVs have grown in popularity for a slew of reasons. They offer more seats, are a better choice in tough conditions. Over the years, SUVs or Compact SUVs rather have become increasingly sophisticated and just as easy to drive as a sedan or a hatch. With many CSUVs now also breaching the INR 6 Lakh barrier, they are offered directly against Sedans and Hatches. The Nissan Magnite takes it a step further with a starting price of INR 4.99 lakh. Our mentality has shifted from a “lambi gaadi” to a “badi gaadi” and that’s how it will be for the foreseeable future.

It is understandable that the Model 3 will be brought to India first, it being the most affordable Tesla but it will also make absolute sense for Tesla to bring in the Model X. That will entirely depend on how the Model 3 fares in our market and what Indian customers think of the electric sedan.

Specs

The Model X draws power from a 100 KWh Li-ion battery pack that powers two electric motors and distribute power to all 4 wheels. The powertrain delivers around 604BHP of peak power and around 967Nm of instant peak torque. The range varies from 546 Km on the performance variant to around 594 Km on the longe range version, making it an impressive offering for the Indian roads, coupled with its high tech features and not to mention, the status quo.