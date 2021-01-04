2021 Ford Ecosport Variants Announced; Prices Reduced, Titanium Now Gets Sunroof

With consumer interest and feedback at its heart, Ford India announced a new variant line-up of its popular compact SUV, EcoSport across dealerships. Ensuring that every variant in the line-up delivers more value and features, the company has also introduced sun-roof on the Titanium trim. This popular feature is now available across half of EcoSport variant lineup in response to the feedback from customers.

More details

Starting at an attractive price of INR 799,000 for petrol and INR 869,000 for diesel variants, the new line-up ensures Ford EcoSport remains one of the most popular SUVs in its segment.

Both these powertrains have been performance leaders in the compact SUV segment. The vehicle is available with Ford’s reliable 1.5l TDCi diesel engine that delivers best-in-class 100 PS power and 215 Nm of Torque. The three-cylinder 1.5-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine delivers segment-best 122 PS of power & 149 Nm of torque. Customers can choose from the five-speed manual gearbox that is offered with both the engines. For enhanced convenience, the petrol-powered variant of the EcoSport is also available with a six-speed, torque convertor automatic.

Features

The compact SUV will carry forward its bold, imposing stance with aggressive exterior & interior styling. The compact SUV also offers a sun-roof on half of its variants.

The 2021 Ford EcoSport offers unmatched safety, connectivity & convenience with:

Up to six airbags for enhanced protection for the driver and as well as passengers

Best-in-segment SYNC 3 infotainment system, with an 8-inch touchscreen as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on top-of-the-line EcoSport S variant

A 9-inch touchscreen-based, infotainment system & embedded navigation on most variants

Unmatched convenience with driver assistance features like automatic HID headlamps, daytime running lights, electrochromic mirror, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start and scores of other intuitive features

Official statement

“In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value,” said Vinay Raina, executive director Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India. “With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future.”

Variant-wise price list