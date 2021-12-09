Tesla Model 3 And Model Y New Features Leaked

Tesla as a manufacturer is famous for providing unique features in its cars. If it weren’t for Tesla, we would never have imagined that almost all functions of a car can be controlled by a touch screen system. The brand has integrated the most obvious things into the software of the car, which has resulted in extreme simplification of their vehicles. Time and again Tesla has said that it doesn’t believe in releasing new model year cars. All changes and improvements are straightaway sent into production. Nonetheless, in recent years the brand has been bundling new features and changes to be implemented around the new year. It looks like the brand has similar plans for 2022 as well.

Leaked documents

Tesla had submitted new versions of the Model 3 and Model Y for testing to European authorities and these have been leaked over the European Tesla Forum. These documents show a wide variety of changes in the two cars, and also contain information regarding production in the Tesla Gigafactory, Berlin.

These are loads of changes awaiting the two cars, some of them are

Both the Model 3 and Model Y will now get a 15.5V Li-ion battery instead of the 12-Volt battery. The company is planning to bring in a new infotainment system, which could mean software and/or hardware updates. The glass components will be improved and the rear doors will now get laminated glass to improve soundproofing. A new feature called the “Superhorn” combines the horn, alarm, and external speaker. Earlier we could play pre-recorded sounds or music outside the car through external speakers for pedestrian warning. This feature is being integrated into the Superhorn.

Upgraded performance parts

There are some changes made to the performance parts as well. The new Model Y performance will now be built with a new AMD Ryzen chip for the MCU. This chip could also make its way to the Model 3 Performance model. We could also see a new higher performance motor coming to the Model 3 Performance.

Also read: Top 10 Upcoming Electric Cars In India

Another big change is regarding production. As of now, Model 3 and Model Y is being built in China, but soon their production will be shifted to Gigafactory, Berlin.