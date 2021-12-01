Top 10 Upcoming Electric Cars In India

The EV market is hotter than ever, and things are about to get even more intense. Many of the brands have lined up their EVs to be launched in the coming months. So today we bring to you a list of ’10 Upcoming EVs for the Indian Market’.

BMW iX

The brand will be releasing its flagship electric SUV for the Indian market. The iX sits under the 5-seater compact SUV segment. With this, BMW will take its first step towards building a complete electric portfolio for India. The iX will be offered in two trim levels; xDrive40 and xDrive50.

xDrive40 has a 71kWh battery and a dual motor set up that pumps out 326HP of power and 630Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-100kmph in just 6.1 seconds . xDrive50 has a bigger 105kWh battery, that is coupled with an all-wheel-drive powertrain and puts out 523PS of power and 765Nm of torque. It sprints from 0-100kmph in just 4.6 seconds. This car will be launched on the 13th of December, 2021.

BMW i4

Right next to the iX SUV, BMW also plans to release its i4 all-electric four-door coupe. This car’s design is inspired by the 4-series sedans. The old design is amalgamated into the new electrifying and edgy look. This car is equipped with an 81.5 kWh battery that is good to push this car to 480Km.

It is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that puts out 335HP of max power. This coupe also gets an M50 variant that brings with it the ‘M’ badge and a dual motor that puts out 536HP of power to take it from not to 100 in just 3.7 seconds.

Mini Cooper SE

Another car from under the parent owner BMW, will be the MINI Copper SE electric three-door hatchback. It became so popular that within two hours of the bookings being open, all the thirty units of this electric MINI were sold out. It gets a 28.9kWh battery that powers a motor attached to the front wheels to produce 184PS of power and 270Nm of peak torque. Having a smaller battery, pack this car gives a range of up to 185km in a single charge.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla has become a pioneering brand when it comes to electric vehicles, and finally, the wait is over. Tesla is coming to India, and the first car to be released under the brand name will be the Model 3. Model 3 is the most affordable of all the Teslas and is offered with a wide variety of trims.

From standard to the one with the longest range to the most performance-oriented model, the brand offers something for everyone’s driving preference. The top-spec or Tesla Model 3 Performance offers a 76kWh battery that offers a range of 506 Km. This battery powers all four wheels to give out 480HP of power and 640Nm of torque.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Although Ford has announced a restructuring of its Indian arm, this also means that we will get to see more of the imported cars from the brand starting with the Mach-E. With the iconic badge of a Mustang, the Mach-E gives you the ride of a crossover with the performance of a sports car.

This car is available in a bunch of variants, giving you a wide range to choose from. The GT is the ultimate performance machine with 480 HP and 600 lb-ft of torque and eAWD, which take it from 0-60mph in just 3.8 seconds. It is powered by an 88kWh battery that gives it a real range of around 435Km.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Volvo will soon release its XC40 recharge but this time we get to see an all-electric model as opposed to the already present plug-in hybrid. In terms of design, the PHEV and the all-electric version share an uncanny resemblance with the only difference of the grille being covered with a panel for the pure electric.

The car is powered by a 78kWh battery that gives it a range of up to 418Km. The dual motors on this EV give it a total power output of 408HP and 660Nm.

2022 Hyundai Kona Electric

The 2022 Kona electric is all prepped up to set its foot in the Indian market with some tasty changes. In the styling department, the car gets new bumpers both at the front and at the rear. It also gets a new set of wheels. On the inside, the interiors are tweaked a little, and we also get to see a 10.3-inch digital display and a similar-sized infotainment system.

The car gets two battery packs; 64kWh and 39.2kWh. while both variants produce the same torque of 395Nm, the power output is 201HP and 136HP respectively.

Mahindra eKUV100

The very popular Mahindra KUV100 is all set to come out as a pure EV. The eKUV is based on the same design as its ICE counterpart, with only subtle design changes that make the two apart. Thus, the electric car is fitted with the battery and the motor at the front where the engine used to be, and also gets some blue colours around the grille and on the tires.

It is powered by a 15.9 kWh battery that offers a rather small range of 147 km. the 40kW motor powers its front wheels and puts out 40Hp of power and 120Nm of torque.

Tata Tiago EV

We get to see another EV from the homegrown brand Tata. The Tiago had sold a decent number of units for the gasoline-powered car, and it is only a matter of time before we find out how the Electric avatar of this car would perform in the industry. This car will be powered by a 26kWh motor giving it a range of about 306Km. This motor puts out 74.7PS of power and 170Nm of torque. The car also features two driving modes; Drive and Sports.

Renault Kwid K-ZE

The Kwid K-ZE is the electric version of the Kwid. This car is sold under the name City K-ZE in the Chinese market and Renault has plans to bring it to the Indian market. The car sold in the Chinese market is powered by a 26.8kWh battery and a motor that runs the front wheel.

Also read: India-Bound Two-Wheelers Unveiled At EICMA 2021

The max power out for this motor is 44PS and has a max torque output of 125Nm. It supports DC fast charging and also gets modern tech like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

For regular updates on what’s happening in the automotive world, follow us on Instagram here.