Maruti Suzuki Baleno Breaches 1 Million Sales Mark

Say what you may about Maruti Suzuki Baleno but you cannot disagree that it is one of the most popular hatchbacks in its class. Don’t believe us? Well, the numbers certainly don’t lie. Maruti Suzuki recently made it official that they have sold over 1 million Balenos! Maruti Suzuki is currently also working on a heavily updated version of the Baleno.

Official statement

On the occasion of achieving this milestone Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,” Since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership in the premium hatchback segment. It has set new benchmarks in design, safety, and innovation. With a staggering market share of over 25%, Baleno has led and redefined the premium hatchback segment.

Inspiring over a million customers and bagging numerous awards, Baleno has truly won the hearts of both customers and auto experts across the country. Today’s evolved urban Indian customer is self-motivated, tech-savvy, and bold in their life, and the Baleno is just the right companion for these discerning minds. Baleno makes for a premium style statement on wheels with its extraordinary road presence and drive experience. We are confident that with the love and support of our customers, Baleno will go on to reach even greater heights in the future as well.”

Maruti Suzuki Baleno features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is admired for its liquid flow design, premium interiors and new-age features. Baleno with its advanced features, Idle start-stop, CVT transmission, Smartplay Studio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Multicolor information display, offers a splendid mix of innovation and a phenomenal driving experience.

Powered by the 1.2litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, Baleno offers customers the renowned Smart Hybrid technology in the premium hatchback segment. Protected by the NEXA Safety Shield, Baleno’s safety features include Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Pre-Tensioner and Force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, High-Speed Alert system, Reverse Parking Assist sensors, as standard across all variants.

Baleno’s class-leading comfort and driving pleasure with high safety standards makes Baleno the preferred choice among new-age premium hatchback customers. Baleno is retailed through 399 NEXA outlets across 248 cities.

