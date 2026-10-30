Tesla Introduces Halloween Mode in India for Model Y With Ghost Avatar, Spooky Effects and more!

What comes to your mind when you hear the word Halloween? Ghosts, skeletons, scary sounds and flickering lights are probably some of the first things you think of. Well, a similar experience can now be enjoyed with the Tesla Model Y in India. Tesla has introduced a new Halloween Mode through a software update, adding several spooky and fun features to the electric SUV.
The update is available for the Model Y and Model Y L in India. It brings a ghost-themed avatar, a special light show, Halloween sound effects and an interactive experience that can surprise people approaching the parked vehicle.
Tesla Model Y Halloween Mode: What’s New?
Tesla has added several seasonal features that change the car’s appearance, sounds and interaction with people around it. Here are the main additions:
- Ghost Avatar: The car’s avatar gets a ghost-themed costume with a Halloween look.
- Trick or Treat Mode: The parked vehicle can flash its lights and play spooky sounds when someone approaches it.
- Special Light Show: A new Halloween-themed lighting sequence has been added.
- Halloween Lock Sound: The vehicle gets an exclusive sound when it is locked.
- Seasonal Wraps: Four Halloween-themed wraps are included in the update.
- Photobooth: Owners can capture themed photos using the car’s photobooth experience.
- Voice From Beyond: Owners can type a message in the Tesla app and make the car speak it aloud using its own voice.
The on-screen graphics also get a Halloween makeover. Pedestrians can appear as mummies or skeletons, while other vehicles are shown in green as part of the themed display.
How Does Trick or Treat Mode Work?
The Trick or Treat feature is designed for use when the car is parked. When someone approaches the vehicle, it can respond with flashing lights and spooky sound effects. This can make the Model Y look like a Halloween attraction outside a home.
Tesla has also released a promotional video showing children approaching the vehicle during a trick-or-treat activity. The car responds with its lights and sounds, giving them a surprise.
Owners can activate the feature by following these steps:
- Open the Toybox menu on the vehicle’s touchscreen.
- Select Halloween Mode.
- Tap on Trick or Treat to activate it.
Hardware Support and Important Restrictions
The Halloween software package is supported on Tesla vehicles with Hardware 3 and an AMD Ryzen processor, as well as Hardware 4. The wider feature release also covers the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck.
However, Trick or Treat Mode has a few restrictions that owners should know about:
- The feature keeps the vehicle’s cameras active, which uses additional energy.
- It switches off when the vehicle leaves Park or enters Low Power Mode.
- Sentry Mode cannot operate while Trick or Treat Mode is active.
- The security alarm and walk-away door locking are also disabled while the feature is switched on.
How to Get Halloween Mode in India?
Tesla has introduced the update through its Over-The-Air (OTA) software system. Owners can receive new features directly on their vehicles without visiting a service centre or booking an appointment.
Customers can also visit Tesla Experience Centres across India to see Halloween Mode in action.
Tesla Model Y Ownership Offers in India
Along with the software update, Tesla is highlighting its Model Y ownership costs and its Switch & Save Carnival, which has been extended through Diwali.
The company has shared an indicative monthly ownership calculation based on a seven-year step-up EMI plan at an 8.5% annual interest rate.
The monthly payment is subject to financier approval, and actual figures may vary. Tesla’s estimated savings are based on its comparison of electric vehicle and petrol or diesel car running costs.
The company also points out that the Model Y does not require regular engine oil changes or spark plug replacements. Regenerative braking helps reduce brake pad wear, while OTA updates allow software improvements without a workshop visit.
Tesla Experience Centres in India
Customers interested in checking out the Model Y and its new Halloween features can visit the following Tesla locations:
- Skymark One, Sector 98, Noida
- Aerocity, Delhi
- Sohna Road, Gurugram
- Pattullos Road, Chennai
- HITEC City, Hyderabad
- Whitefield, Bengaluru
- BKC, Mumbai
Tesla also lists approved collision centres in Pune and Ahmedabad.
With Halloween Mode, Tesla has added a fun set of features to the Model Y and Model Y L in India. The ghost avatar, special lighting, spooky sounds and Trick or Treat function give owners something different to try through a software update.