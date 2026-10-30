Hyundai ‘Ioniq P’ Could Be the Brand’s Next Small EV for India

Following the launch of the new Bayon, Hyundai Motor India is preparing its next major introduction for the domestic market. This time, the automaker is expected to debut a compact electric SUV, which could be designated as the Ioniq P. The nameplate was highlighted by Hyundai global management during its third-quarter 2026 financial earnings call, though the company’s domestic division has yet to formally confirm the final badging.
The upcoming EV is scheduled to arrive in India in early 2027. Positioned directly below the premium Ioniq 5 crossover, this new vehicle is being engineered specifically to target mainstream volumes in the Indian passenger vehicle segment.
Exterior Design and Platform Architecture
Known internally under the ‘HE1i’ development code, the vehicle will enter the market as a high-riding, compact electric SUV tailored for urban environments.
The Ioniq P will sit on Hyundai’s specialized E-GMP (K) electric platform, which currently underpins the Inster EV sold across international markets. This architecture allows the vehicle to offer a traditional, commanding SUV profile alongside compact exterior dimensions well-suited for navigating crowded city traffic. Hyundai has not yet shared final exterior sketches, body panels, or exact market-specific dimensions.
Battery and Range
The new Hyundai EV is expected to be sold with two battery options. The exact battery sizes for the Indian version have not been confirmed, but the model is expected to have standard-range and long-range versions.
For reference, the international Inster uses:
|Version
|Battery
|Claimed range
|Standard range
|42kWh
|Up to 355km
|Long range
|49kWh
|Up to 355km*
*Range figures depend on the version and testing cycle. Indian-spec figures are yet to be announced.
The Ioniq P is also expected to share powertrain components with the Kia Syros EV. If this happens, one possible setup could use a 42kWh or 51.4kWh battery with a motor producing around 133bhp and 255Nm. The expected range figures for these setups are around 443km and 526km, respectively. These figures are not confirmed for the Hyundai.
Interior Layout and Cabin Technology
Hyundai has already indicated that the new compact EV will get a next-generation infotainment system. It could use the company’s Pleos Connect system, which is being introduced on newer Hyundai models.
The car is also expected to offer Level 2 assisted driving technology.
Other equipment and cabin details have not been revealed yet. Hyundai is likely to announce more information closer to the launch.
Production and Battery
The Ioniq P will be manufactured at Hyundai’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The first batch of cars is expected to use imported battery cells.
Hyundai had plans to source locally made cells through its partnership with Exide Industries. However, Exide has said that supplies for the Hyundai-Kia programme will not start this year. Local battery cell sourcing is therefore expected to happen at a later stage.
This could become important for the price of the EV as production volumes increase.
Expected Rivals
The small Hyundai EV will enter a segment that is starting to get more crowded. It is expected to compete with models such as:
- Tata Nexon EV
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
- Kia Syros EV
More competition is also expected from upcoming electric models from Renault, Nissan, VinFast, Maruti Suzuki and Honda.
India’s electric passenger vehicle sales have also grown strongly during FY27, with sales up by almost 90 percent so far. A smaller Hyundai EV could therefore give the company a more affordable model in its electric range.
Launch Timeline
Hyundai had earlier indicated a launch towards the end of 2026. The latest information points towards an India debut in January 2027, with the model expected to follow the Bayon in Hyundai’s upcoming product plan.
The company has not yet confirmed the Ioniq P name, price or complete specifications.