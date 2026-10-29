Government Announces Local FASTag Pass: Fees Start at Rs 1,500

Motorists who cross the same National Highway toll plaza regularly may be able to save on toll payments under a new government scheme. From November 1, 2026, eligible private vehicle owners living within 20 km of a toll plaza can apply for an annual local FASTag pass at a fixed fee.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notified the new rules on October 26, 2026. The pass is meant for residents who frequently use a particular toll route. However, it comes with certain conditions, and it will not work at every toll plaza across the country.
FASTag Local Pass: Annual Fees
The cost depends on whether the toll plaza is located within municipal or local town limits. The government has announced two annual fee slabs.
|Toll plaza location
|Annual pass fee
|Outside municipal or local town limits
|Rs 1,500
|Within municipal or local town limits
|Rs 3,000
The government may revise these charges every year, with any changes taking effect from April 1.
Who Can Apply for the Local Pass?
Not every vehicle owner living near a highway can get this facility. Applicants must meet the conditions set by the ministry.
The main eligibility requirements are:
- The applicant must own a non-commercial vehicle.
- The vehicle must have a valid and functional FASTag.
- The FASTag must be registered for non-commercial use.
- The vehicle owner must live within 20 km of the designated toll plaza.
The pass is linked to a specific toll plaza. It cannot be transferred to another person or used at a different toll plaza.
Where Will the Pass Not Be Available?
The new facility has certain restrictions. It will not apply to National Highways and expressways where tolls are collected under a closed user fee collection system.
There is another important condition. The local pass will not be issued at toll plazas where a service road or an alternative route is available for commuters.
Eligible vehicle owners can choose between the new annual local pass and the existing monthly pass, depending on their requirements.
How to Apply for the FASTag Local Pass
The local pass will be available at eligible toll plazas from November 1, 2026. Motorists will also be able to purchase it through the Rajmarg Yatra app from December 1, 2026.
The ministry has announced the eligibility rules but has not provided a separate, final list of documents required for the application. Applicants can keep the following documents and details ready:
- Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC): To verify the vehicle’s registration.
- Valid FASTag: It must be active and linked to a non-commercial vehicle.
- Address proof: Aadhaar or another suitable document may be needed to establish residence within 20 km of the toll plaza.
- Vehicle registration number: This may be required during the application and verification process.
These are suggested documents to prepare, not an officially confirmed checklist. The exact requirements and verification process should become clearer once applications open.
What Should Motorists Know?
The local FASTag pass is intended for eligible residents who regularly cross a nearby toll plaza. Before applying, vehicle owners should check the toll plaza’s location, confirm that their residence falls within the 20 km limit and ensure their FASTag is active.
The pass will cover only the designated toll plaza, so it should not be treated as a nationwide toll-free pass. Motorists should also check whether their toll plaza meets the scheme’s conditions before making an application.