Ducati Monster Dark Unveiled With All-Black Styling, India Launch Likely in 2027!

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has taken the wraps off a stealthier version of its popular Monster roadster, called the Monster Dark. The new model gets an all-black treatment across its bodywork and several components, giving it a distinct appearance from the standard motorcycle. Following its international reveal, the motorcycle is expected to arrive in Indian showrooms in 2027.
The Monster Dark is based on the latest-generation Monster platform and does not receive mechanical modifications. Instead, Ducati has focused on specific cosmetic and styling revisions to give this version its own identity.
Exterior and Design Details
The new black finish covers almost every major surface of the motorcycle, creating a unified, dark profile across the fuel tank, main body panels, wheels, and seat. Ducati has integrated a few select component finishes to provide contrast against the black base:
- Grey Ducati and Monster lettering on both sides of the fuel tank.
- A red Ducati logo on the headlight cowl.
- Yellow rear monoshock.
- Black-finished wheels.
- Single-material seat.
- Exposed front frame, exhaust end caps and intake snorkel.
- Full-LED lighting with daytime running lights.
- Static turn indicators.
The motorcycle also retains the familiar Monster design, including its rounded headlight, muscular fuel tank, single seat and short rear section.
Engine and Performance
Power comes from Ducati’s 890cc V2 engine, which produces 111hp at 9,000rpm and 91.1Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. The engine gets Intake Variable Valve Timing (IVT), which helps deliver power across different engine speeds.
More than 80 per cent of its peak torque is available between 4,000rpm and 10,000rpm. This should make the motorcycle suitable for both city rides and highway use.
The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati also claims a service interval of 45,000km for valve clearance checks.
Hardware and Dimensions
The Monster Dark uses an aluminium monocoque frame and a hybrid technopolymer and trellis rear subframe. The motorcycle weighs 175kg without fuel, which is 4kg less than the previous generation.
Other hardware details include:
- 43mm Showa upside-down front forks.
- Rear Showa monoshock with preload adjustment.
- Brembo M4.32 four-piston front brake callipers.
- PR16/21 radial master cylinder.
- Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.
- 120/70 front and 180/55 rear tyre sizes.
- 815mm seat height.
Ducati have narrowed the bike’s mid-section and sculpted the sides of the saddle, making it easier for shorter riders to plant both feet firmly on the ground at a standstill.
Features and Electronics
The motorcycle gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument display with an 800 x 400 resolution and a 16:9 layout. The screen manages all core riding data and comes pre-wired for the Ducati Multimedia System and turn-by-turn navigation, which are available from the official accessories catalogue.
The motorcycle includes a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that manages a comprehensive suite of electronic safety systems:
- Cornering ABS
- Ducati Traction Control
- Ducati Wheelie Control
- Engine Brake Control
- Four Riding Modes: Sport, Road, Urban and Wet
The riding modes allow riders to select different settings depending on road and weather conditions. Sport mode is meant for more spirited riding, while Urban and Wet modes provide settings for city use and slippery roads.
Ducati also offers optional equipment such as cruise control, Ducati Quick Shift, Ducati Power Launch, a flyscreen and a passenger seat cover.
Ducati Monster Dark India Launch
The Ducati Monster Dark will begin arriving at international dealerships in November 2026, with an official Indian market debut likely in 2027.
The India-specific price has not been announced yet. For reference, the existing Ducati Monster range in India starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).