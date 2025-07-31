Tesla Gears Up for Its Second Dealership in India – This Time, in Delhi’s Aerocity

Key Highlights at a Glance
- Tesla’s second Indian dealership is coming up in Delhi’s Aerocity, right by IGI Airport.
- The location follows Tesla’s Mumbai experience centre, launched earlier this year.
- Bookings for the Model Y crossover are already live on the official website.
- The expansion enhances accessibility, visibility, and consumer experience across India.
Tesla Doubles Down on India
After officially stepping into the Indian market with its Mumbai experience centre, Tesla isn’t wasting any time. The EV giant is already putting finishing touches on its second dealership, this time in Delhi’s upscale Aerocity. Known for its business hubs and proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Aerocity is a hotspot—and Tesla’s presence here shows it’s serious about planting long-term roots in India.
The upcoming dealership was spotted under construction in a social media post by Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter), and judging by the progress, the outlet is expected to go live as early as August 2025.
Why Delhi’s Aerocity?
Aerocity isn’t just a fancy address—it’s a strategic choice. Sandwiched between central business districts and a high volume of premium travelers, it gives Tesla exactly what it needs: visibility, high footfalls, and a premium customer base.
For potential Tesla buyers in North India, this showroom could be a turning point—offering a space to experience the product first-hand, ask questions, explore financing, and even book a test drive. This “touch-and-feel” approach has been long-awaited in a market as emotionally driven as India.
Model Y: What You Get in India
Currently, Tesla retails only the Model Y in India—a stylish electric crossover that blends performance and utility. Though priced at a premium due to being imported as a CBU (Completely Built Unit), the EV still commands attention among enthusiasts and early adopters.
Here’s a simplified, humanized look at the Model Y’s India-spec:
Model Y in India – Explained Simply
|Feature
|Details
|Starting Price
|₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Variants
|Rear-Wheel Drive & Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive
|Top Speed
|201 kmph
|Range (WLTP)
|Up to 622 km
|Wheels
|Sleek 19-inch crossflow alloys
|Self-Driving Add-On
|Optional Full Self-Driving (FSD) kit for ₹6 lakh extra
|Color Options
|Stealth Grey + All-Black free; others come at additional cost
Final Thoughts: A Bigger Footprint, A Bolder Future
Tesla’s expansion into Delhi’s Aerocity is more than just another dealership—it’s a statement. It signals Tesla’s intent to stay, scale, and serve. With Model Y bookings live and consumer interest heating up, this Delhi outlet will be crucial for turning curiosity into conversions.
The race to electrify India’s roads is intensifying—and Tesla just hit the accelerator again.