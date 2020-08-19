Tec Stinger 2-into-1 Exhaust System For Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Sounds Great, Shaves Weight

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is an utterly desirable motorcycle even in its factory-fresh form. However, for being a simple machine, it offers a lot of opportunities for grease monkeys to customise it the way they like.

The twin-cylinder machine comes fitted with twin exhaust pipes, where each stainless steel outlet travels on either side to add to the bike’s retro charm. However, together, those two pipes add to the bike’s weight and goes without saying, when it comes to enhancing performance, the lighter the better. The Tec Stinger 2-into-1 exhaust system addresses the needs of those who want their Interceptor 650 to shed some weight, sound better and also make some more power in the process. A win-win then!

A full 304 stainless steel system, it retails online at £320 and is supplied with a fitting kit and gaskets. The best part is that the full system weighs only 4.4 kilos and shaves 12 kilos over the stock exhaust system. It has a specially designed baffle system in the silencers and mid-pipe which promises to provide a great soundtrack and high flow for enhanced power, without excessive noise. The system also boosts torque in the mid-range with a specially developed collector to enhance ‘extractor’ effect. The makers recommend using one of their high-flow air filter kits for the best gains.

Royal Enfield has been working to introduce its next-gen products, including the Meteor, which looks like will be first to show up. A bike which does appear as a successor to the Thunderbird X, the Meteor could debut with a lot of firsts for the brand and RE’s brand new single-cylinder engine. In other news, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has become the best-selling motorcycle in the UK for June 2020 (in the more than 125cc category). Not just that, the Interceptor 650 is the highest-selling motorcycle in the UK in the middleweight segment for the last one year (250cc – 750cc; June 2019 to June 2020). Not far behind is the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which is among the Top 5 highest selling motorcycles in the UK in the middleweight segment for the last one year (June 2019 to June 2020).