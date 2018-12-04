Team ETA from KJ Somaiya College to Compete in Shell’s Eco-Marathon Challenger Event

Providing clean and green energy solutions to the world has been a number one priority for everybody. This is exactly what 25 brilliant minds from KJ Somaiya Somaiya College of Engineering have as a goal. A collective input of these 25 youngsters has given birth to a prototype gasoline powered vehicle. With the aim of returning about 250 kilometres to a litre of petrol, this prototype will first be showcased at the Shell Eco-marathon (SEM) Challenger. This event is a part of “Make the Future India” event to be held at the Madras Motor Race Track. The event will take place from the 6th of December and go on till the 9th of the same month. Make the Future India event will entail thought-provoking discussions, debates, inventions, collaborations and competitions centred around the exciting future of mobility.

The car created by these brilliant minds has a drag coefficient on only 0.7 which enables it to cut through the air in a very efficient manner. The carbon fibre monocoque construction keeps the weight in check and the whole body weighs a mere 8 kilogram. Hybrid ceramic bearings for the wheels and a single chain drive with a mechanical slipper clutch to disengage the rear wheel from the engine shaft give the car a smoother drive and great coasting abilities. Team ETA aims to achieve a mileage of 250 kmpl with this vehicle.

“This year we have implemented and successfully managed to evolve our manufacturing process to suit our design. The prototype is simple with optimized mechanisms. We see the Make the Future India festival as an opportunity for valuable conversation and collaboration with various teams across the country. The SEM challenger event also provides us with a platform to prepare for the upcoming Shell Eco-marathon, Asia 2019,” says Paresh Vora, Team Manager, Team ETA. We wish the team the very best for their endeavours and look forward to many more innovations from these brilliant minds in the future.